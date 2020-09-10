Injury Roundup — The latest on Mike Daniels, Carlos Dunlap and Geno Atkins

CINCINNATI — The Bengals continue to prepare for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers.

The team took the practice field on Thursday afternoon with a few more participants than the previous day, unfortunately, Geno Atkins was not one of them.

The eight-time Pro Bowler missed practice for a second-straight day with a shoulder injury. Atkins didn't participate in the simulated game last week.

Initially, it felt like the Bengals were just trying to keep the 32-year-old fresh for the regular season, but the fact that he wasn't even a limited participant in Thursday's practice is concerning.

He could practice on Friday and still be ready to go against the Chargers, but this is clearly about more than just rest.

Atkins has played in 96 straight contests. He hasn't missed a game since 2013.

This coaching staff played it safe with A.J. Green, John Ross, Tee Higgins and countless others that had injuries during training camp. There's a chance they're doing the same thing with Atkins.

The quick turnaround in Week 2 makes it even more challenging. The Bengals play at 4:05 on Sunday and then they have to go to Cleveland for a Thursday night matchup against the Browns four days later.

Carlos Dunlap and Mike Daniels (groin) returned to practice after being out on Wednesday. Dunlap was given a rest day. Daniels participated in a limited capacity.

Darius Phillips (knee) was also a limited participant.

Cornerback LeShaun Sims also missed his second straight practice due to personal reasons.

Safety Shawn Williams (calf) was out again on Thursday, but he continues to work on the rehab field. His status for Sunday looks like it's in serious doubt. They could be ramping him up in hopes of bringing him back for the Browns game.

