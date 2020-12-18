NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Injury Roundup—The Latest on Brandon Allen, Logan Wilson and the Bengals

Here's the latest on the Bengals' injuries!
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — It looks like Ryan Finley will make his first start of the season on Monday night against the Steelers. The second-year quarterback will get the nod if Brandon Allen can't play. 

The 28-year-old hasn't practiced this week after injuring his knee in the fourth quarter of the Bengals' 30-7 loss to the Cowboys. 

Allen has completed 55-of-84 passes (65.5%) for 506 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in three starts this season.

Finley has taken the first-team reps in practice this week. The team is hopeful that he can run their offense efficiently. 

"He looked good. He plays with more confidence now than he did his first year," Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd said on Friday. "He takes control of the huddle. Seems like he’s ready to go."

Head coach Zac Taylor doesn't think the Bengals' offense will change much if Finley has to start in Allen's place. 

"Overall we try not to change our structure too much because it affects everybody. But you certainly want to play to the strengths of your quarterback," Taylor said on Thursday. "You always look at what they can be successful with, what concepts do they do well? But the rest of it is you still have 21 other guys that have confidence in what they’re doing and you don’t want to change things too much."

Rookie linebacker Logan Wilson also missed practiced for the second-straight day with an ankle injury. 

Kick returner and safety Brandon Wilson (hamstring) was limited. The Bengals are hopeful that he'll play on Monday night. 

Check out the Bengals' entire injury report below. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

image003 (14)

New England Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss catches a late 1st half TD pass from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to go up 14-7 as New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis defends on Sept. 19, 2010 in East Rutherford, N. J. 20590
News

Randy Moss Says He's the Greatest Receiver Ever, Terrell Owens is Second and Jerry Rice is 'Third or Fourth'

Nov 29, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) is consoled by tight end Drew Sample (89) after his fumble to end the team s chance at a comeback win against the New York Giants at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Roundup—The Latest on Brandon Allen, Logan Wilson and the Bengals

Nov 15, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throws against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

NFL Insider Believes Jameis Winston Would Be Perfect Fit For Bengals

Screen Shot 2020-12-18 at 12.44.00 PM
News

Watch: Tyler Boyd on the Steelers, A.J. Green's Future and Ryan Finley

Feb 5, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head football coach Zac Taylor (middle) poses for photo alongside Bengals owner Mike Brown (right) and Duke Tobin , Bengals director of player personnel at the end of a press conference at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sport
GM Report

Podcast: How Attractive is the Bengals' Head Coaching Job?

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) lines up before a snap during the second quarter of a Week 8 NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Tennessee Titans At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 1
News

With Future Uncertain, A.J. Green Thanks Cincinnati

Nov 15, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) celebrates against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL News: Drew Brees to Start This Week Against Chiefs

Oct 11, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) speaks with offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
News

Ike Taylor on Joe Burrow: 'He's Gonna Be Something Special'

Dec 13, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
News

Vonn Bell on JuJu Smith-Schuster's Logo Dancing: 'Hit Him and Let Him Know Where He Stands'