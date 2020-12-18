Injury Roundup—The Latest on Brandon Allen, Logan Wilson and the Bengals

CINCINNATI — It looks like Ryan Finley will make his first start of the season on Monday night against the Steelers. The second-year quarterback will get the nod if Brandon Allen can't play.

The 28-year-old hasn't practiced this week after injuring his knee in the fourth quarter of the Bengals' 30-7 loss to the Cowboys.

Allen has completed 55-of-84 passes (65.5%) for 506 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in three starts this season.

Finley has taken the first-team reps in practice this week. The team is hopeful that he can run their offense efficiently.

"He looked good. He plays with more confidence now than he did his first year," Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd said on Friday. "He takes control of the huddle. Seems like he’s ready to go."

Head coach Zac Taylor doesn't think the Bengals' offense will change much if Finley has to start in Allen's place.

"Overall we try not to change our structure too much because it affects everybody. But you certainly want to play to the strengths of your quarterback," Taylor said on Thursday. "You always look at what they can be successful with, what concepts do they do well? But the rest of it is you still have 21 other guys that have confidence in what they’re doing and you don’t want to change things too much."

Rookie linebacker Logan Wilson also missed practiced for the second-straight day with an ankle injury.

Kick returner and safety Brandon Wilson (hamstring) was limited. The Bengals are hopeful that he'll play on Monday night.

