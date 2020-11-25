NewsAll Bengals+
Injury Roundup — Giovani Bernard Didn't Practice on Wednesday

CINCINNATI — The Bengals returned to practice on Wednesday to begin preparations for the New York Giants. 

The was a surprise on the injury report after practice. Bengals running back Giovani Bernard didn't participate due to a concussion. 

The 29-year-old ran for 18 yards on nine attempts and added another four receptions for 37 yards in Sunday's 20-9 loss to Washington. 

Bernard spoke with the media on Wednesday afternoon before practice. It's rare for an injured player to talk, which is an indication that he may have suffered the injury on Wednesday. 

If Bernard was injured during practice, then he likely would've been listed as "limited."

Star running back Joe Mixon is on injured reserve with a foot injury. 

That's opened the door for Bernard. He's made four consecutive starts. He's ran for 147 yards and one score over that span. He also has 16 receptions for 129 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

"I prepare the same each week, no matter who is in front of me, behind me, whatever it may be. My mentality never changes," Bernard said on Wednesday. "Ever since I stepped into this building in 2013, my mindset has never changed. I'm always prepared. Whenever my number is called, I want to be that guy to make a play for my team."

Wide receiver Mike Thomas didn't practice due to a hamstring injury that kept him out of Sunday's game against Washington. 

Cornerback Mackensie Alexander and linebacker Markus Bailey were both limited with hamstring injuries. 

Check out Wednesday's entire injury report below. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) makes a cut on a run in the first quarter of the NFL Week 15 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. The Patriots led 13-10 at the half. New England Patriots At Cincinnati Bengals
