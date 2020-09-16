The Bengals will be shorthanded against the Browns on Thursday

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are going to be shorthanded on Thursday night against the Browns.

They'll be without eight-time Pro Bowler Geno Atkins, who has been ruled out for a second consecutive game with a shoulder injury.

Cincinnati will also have to survive without veteran Mike Daniels, who started in place of Atkins in Week 1 against the Chargers.

Without Atkins and Daniels, the Bengals' defensive line goes from a strength to a potential weakness. The Browns have two of the best running backs in the NFL with Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb.

It's hard to contain them under normal circumstances. It's going to be much more challenging without Atkins and Daniels.

Look for Christian Covington to get the start next to D.J. Reader. Andrew Brown only took seven snaps in Week 1, but he should see more playing time on Thursday night.

Bengals safety Shawn Williams has also been ruled out. He's still recovering from a calf injury that he suffered during training camp.

Cincinnati also placed Xavier Su'a-Filo on injured reserve on Wednesday. Third-year lineman Billy Price will start at right guard.

Bengals kicker Randy Bullock wasn't listed on the injury report. He's expected to kick against the Browns after dealing with calf cramps at the end of Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Chargers.

The Bengals claimed Austin Seibert, who was waived by the Browns earlier this week, but it looks like Bullock will be ready to go for Cincinnati.

