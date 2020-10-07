SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

The Latest on Geno Atkins, Mackensie Alexander, Jonah Williams and the Rest of the Bengals' Injuries

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' defense was shorthanded in Sunday's 33-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

They were without key players like Geno Atkins, Mackensie Alexander and Logan Wilson. 

Things appear to be heading in the right direction. They were limited participants in Wednesday's practice, which is a good sign for their status for Sunday's game against the Ravens. 

"They are going to start working back in individuals [drills]," head coach Zac Taylor said before Wednesday's practice. "We will get a chance to evaluate them today and see how much they can do tomorrow as well."

Atkins (shoulder) hasn't appeared in a game this season. He was a limited participant in practice last week, but wasn't active. The coaching staff remains hopeful that the eight-time Pro Bowler can return to action this Sunday. 

The one surprising addition to the injury report was left tackle Jonah Williams, who is dealing with a shoulder issue. He was a limited participant on Wednesday. 

“He’s certainly improved every single week," Taylor said when asked about Williams. "When he took that cut and he was in the tent [against Jacksonville], I needed to know is he out for two minutes or is he out for 20 minutes? I felt a lot better when I found out that he was out for two minutes. He’s a tough guy. He never says boo about any injuries. He just goes out there and plays tough.”

Cornerback Darius Phillips (rest) was a limited participant on Wednesday and defensive end Carlos Dunlap got his usual veterans day off. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Carson Palmer Impressed With Joe Burrow, Wants Bengals to Succeed

Carson Palmer Impressed With Joe Burrow, Wants Cincinnati Bengals to Succeed

James Rapien

by

rockdrmmr

Lamar Jackson Dealing With Knee Injury Ahead of Sunday's Matchup Against Bengals

Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson Dealing With Knee Injury Ahead of Sunday's Matchup Against Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

Watch: Tyler Boyd on A.J. Green, Marlon Humphrey and the Ravens' Defense

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd on A.J. Green, Marlon Humphrey and the Baltimore Ravens' Defense

James Rapien

Watch: Joe Burrow on the Ravens Defense, Staying Patient on Offense and Lamar Jackson

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on the Baltimore Ravens Defense, Staying Patient on Offense and Lamar Jackson

James Rapien

Watch: Joe Burrow Mic'd Up By NFL Films

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow Mic'd Up By NFL Films

James Rapien

Joe Mixon Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

James Rapien

Free Agent Defensive Tackle Xavier Williams Visiting Bengals

Free Agent Defensive Tackle Xavier Williams Visiting Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

Dwayne Haskins Benched in Washington, Kyle Allen to Start Against Rams

Dwayne Haskins Benched by Washington Football Team, Kyle Allen to Start Against Los Angeles Rams

James Rapien

Damon 'Snacks' Harrison has a new home

Damon 'Snacks' Harrison to Sign With Seattle Seahawks Practice Squad

James Rapien

Players on the Patriots, Titans and Raiders Test Positive For COVID-19

Players on the New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders Test Positive For COVID-19

James Rapien