The Latest on Geno Atkins, Mackensie Alexander, Jonah Williams and the Rest of the Bengals' Injuries

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' defense was shorthanded in Sunday's 33-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

They were without key players like Geno Atkins, Mackensie Alexander and Logan Wilson.

Things appear to be heading in the right direction. They were limited participants in Wednesday's practice, which is a good sign for their status for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

"They are going to start working back in individuals [drills]," head coach Zac Taylor said before Wednesday's practice. "We will get a chance to evaluate them today and see how much they can do tomorrow as well."

Atkins (shoulder) hasn't appeared in a game this season. He was a limited participant in practice last week, but wasn't active. The coaching staff remains hopeful that the eight-time Pro Bowler can return to action this Sunday.

The one surprising addition to the injury report was left tackle Jonah Williams, who is dealing with a shoulder issue. He was a limited participant on Wednesday.

“He’s certainly improved every single week," Taylor said when asked about Williams. "When he took that cut and he was in the tent [against Jacksonville], I needed to know is he out for two minutes or is he out for 20 minutes? I felt a lot better when I found out that he was out for two minutes. He’s a tough guy. He never says boo about any injuries. He just goes out there and plays tough.”

Cornerback Darius Phillips (rest) was a limited participant on Wednesday and defensive end Carlos Dunlap got his usual veterans day off.

