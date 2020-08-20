Watch: Josh Bynes discusses the young linebackers, intercepting one of Joe Burrow's passes and more
James Rapien
CINCINNATI — Bengals linebacker Josh Bynes held his first news conference since training camp began on Thursday. The 30-year-old talked about the rookie linebackers and his role on the team, plus he discussed the play where he picked off Joe Burrow and so much more. Watch the entire news conference at the top of this page.
