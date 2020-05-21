Bengals rookie Markus Bailey shares hilarious quarantine video

The Bengals selected three linebackers in the NFL Draft, including Markus Bailey in the seventh-round.

The Purdue alum is known for his instincts, athleticism and coverage ability, but he showed his versatility by posting this hilarious video on TikTok.

Bailey, 23, was fully cleared for football activities after suffering a torn right ACL last September. He suffered a torn left ACL during his freshman season at Purdue. Injuries are a big reason why he fell to the seventh round.

“I’m very relieved, because like you said, I was stressing out a lot," Bailey said last month after the bengals drafted him. "To hear my name, to see my name pop up there [on TV] and have the coach call me and say they were going to draft me, that’s obviously a childhood dream I’ve been working toward my entire life. So it was a moment of validation for all the work I’ve put in. I’ve had several FaceTime and Zoom conversations with Coach (Mark) Duffner and (Al) Golden, both linebackers coaches and I think I’m going to fit in great there [Cincinnati]. We’ve already talked about some scheme and everything, so I think I’m going to have a good shot to be successful there.”

Bailey started all 13 games as a junior and led the Boilermakers with 115 tackles (nine for loss). He also had 5.5 sacks and a 'pick six' against Ohio State.

He remains confident in his abilities, despite his college career ending early due to an injury.

“Hey man, I’m planning on staying healthy the rest of my career," Bailey said. "I’ve got two fresh ACL’s. I’ve been feeling good, and I’m ready to go out there and start a successful NFL career.”