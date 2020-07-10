Paul Brown Stadium named one of the worst NFL stadiums

CINCINNATI — Paul Brown Stadium was named one of the worst NFL stadiums in the league according to a poll conducted by The Athletic.

They had 31 NFL writers vote on the best and the worst NFL venues and PBS was named fifth-worst in the league.

Paul Brown Stadium opened in 2000, but it's easy to see why it made the list. The Bengals haven't done much to spruce up game day on the banks of the Ohio.

There aren't any statues outside of the stadium or many decorations inside of PBS. It's another reason why adding a Ring of Honor and creating a museum would make sense.

The last thing Bengals fans want is another potential stadium deal. That doesn't mean the franchise can't dress up PBS and make it more inviting.

Four other stadiums were considered worse, including Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which was fourth on the list and built in 1923. That served as a temporary home for the Rams and the Chargers. Both teams will play at the brand new SoFi Stadium this season.

Oakland Coliseum was third on the list and served as one of the reasons why the Raiders moved to Las Vegas. TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville was named the second worst stadium in the league.

Washington finally finished first in something. FedExField appeared on 27 of 31 ballots and received 14 votes for being the worst stadium in the NFL.

The Redskins, Bengals and Jaguars have no plans to build new stadiums, but the Raiders, Chargers and Rams will all be playing in new venues this season.