Two Bengals Players Test Positive For COVID-19

CINCINNATI — The Bengals had two players test positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

The team is on its' bye week, but players are still being tested daily for coronavirus.

"The Bengals this morning were made aware that two of the team's players have tested positive for COVID-19," the team said in a statement. "We are following the applicable protocols and continue to prioritize the health and safety of our team. Players have not been in the facility since Wednesday. Under NFL bye week protocols players will test daily, but will not be back in the facility until next week."

It's unclear who tested positive for coronavirus, although the team will have to place the players on the COVID-19 reserve list for 10-days. That means there's a chance they could be cleared on Saturday, Nov. 14, which is one day before the Bengals are scheduled to play the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

Bengals players, coaches and other members of the organization aren't allowed to leave Cincinnati during the bye week. That's a rule the NFL put in place for all 32 teams to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"You have to be unselfish. This not a typical year," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday. "If we want to make sure that we can do all the things in the second half of the season that we believe we can do, stay healthy. Guys just have to be unselfish and just shelter at home. Enjoy your time, get off your feet, watch a movie, play video games, order food, whatever it is. You just have to be unselfish. We had them in the building today and we'll have them in the building on Wednesday so we'll have a little bit of their time. Our guys have been good so far. They've done a really good job. They just have to follow through with that this week."

The players that did test positive will be re-tested. The blessing here is that the team is on a bye, but the players were at Paul Brown Stadium on Wednesday.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!