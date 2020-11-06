SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Two Bengals Players Test Positive For COVID-19

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals had two players test positive for COVID-19 on Friday. 

The team is on its' bye week, but players are still being tested daily for coronavirus. 

"The Bengals this morning were made aware that two of the team's players have tested positive for COVID-19," the team said in a statement. "We are following the applicable protocols and continue to prioritize the health and safety of our team. Players have not been in the facility since Wednesday. Under NFL bye week protocols players will test daily, but will not be back in the facility until next week."

It's unclear who tested positive for coronavirus, although the team will have to place the players on the COVID-19 reserve list for 10-days. That means there's a chance they could be cleared on Saturday, Nov. 14, which is one day before the Bengals are scheduled to play the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

Bengals players, coaches and other members of the organization aren't allowed to leave Cincinnati during the bye week. That's a rule the NFL put in place for all 32 teams to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"You have to be unselfish. This not a typical year," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday. "If we want to make sure that we can do all the things in the second half of the season that we believe we can do, stay healthy. Guys just have to be unselfish and just shelter at home. Enjoy your time, get off your feet, watch a movie, play video games, order food, whatever it is. You just have to be unselfish. We had them in the building today and we'll have them in the building on Wednesday so we'll have a little bit of their time. Our guys have been good so far. They've done a really good job. They just have to follow through with that this week."

The players that did test positive will be re-tested. The blessing here is that the team is on a bye, but the players were at Paul Brown Stadium on Wednesday. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watch: Bengals' Burrow and Boyd Mic'd Up

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow and Tyler Boyd Mic'd Up

James Rapien

Former Bengals WR Mohamed Sanu Reunites With Marvin Jones in Detroit

Former CIncinnati Bengals WR Mohamed Sanu Reunites With Marvin Jones with Detroit Lions

James Rapien

Oddsmakers: Joe Burrow Enters MVP Conversation for First Time

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow Enters MVP Conversation for First Time

James Rapien

Podcast: Joe Burrow Vs Justin Herbert, Plus Forecasting the Second Half of the Bengals' Season

Joe Burrow Vs Justin Herbert, Plus Forecasting the Second Half of the Cincinnati Bengals' Season

James Rapien

Report: Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Fined $100K for Not Wearing Mask on Sideline

Pittsburgh Steelers and Head Coach Mike Tomlin Fined By NFL for Not Wearing Masks

James Rapien

Raiders Lose Draft Pick and Fined $500K for Violating COVID-19 Protocol

Las Vegas Raiders, Jon Gruden Fined a Combined $650,000 Due to COVID-19 Protocol Violations

James Rapien

Report: Johnathan Joseph Signing With Arizona Cardinals

Former Tennessee Titans cornerback Johnathan Joseph Signing With Arizona Cardinals

James Rapien

Pigskin Pick'em: My Week 9 Picks For Every NFL Game

Pigskin Pick'em: Week 9 Picks For Every NFL Game

James Rapien

Mike Daniels Continues to Compare Joe Burrow to Aaron Rodgers

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Mike Daniels Continues to Compare Joe Burrow to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

James Rapien

Podcast: Reflecting on Joe Burrow's First Eight NFL Games and How He Stacks Up With the Greats

Reflecting on Joe Burrow's First Eight NFL Games with the Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien