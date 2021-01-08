NewsAll Bengals+
Podcast: An Update on Joe Burrow, an OL Coach Interview and Our 2020 Bengals Awards

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast
CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss the latest on Joe Burrow, the Bengals' interview with Hank Fraley and we hand out our awards for the 2020 season.

Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Oct 18, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws the ball against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
