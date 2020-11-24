NewsAll Bengals+
Podcast: Details About Joe Burrow's Injury, Zac Taylor's Future and the State of the Bengals

More details about Joe Burrow, plus Zac Taylor's future and more
CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss new details about Joe Burrow's season-ending knee injury, plus we talk about Zac Taylor's future and the current state of the Bengals. 

Nov 1, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor celebrates after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
