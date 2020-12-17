NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Podcast: Geno Atkins' Injury and Future, Zac Taylor and an In-Depth Look at the Steelers

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss Geno Atkins' future with the Bengals, the latest odds on Zac Taylor and Chris Carter of Locked on Steelers stops by to breakdown a Pittsburgh team that has lost back-to-back games. 

Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Austin Seibert (3) kicks the point after in the second quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. The Cowboys led 17-7 at half time. Dallas Cowboys At Cincinnati Bengals
GM Report

Here are Four Bengals to Track in the Final Three Weeks of the Season

Sep 22, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (97) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: Geno Atkins' Injury and Future, Zac Taylor and an In-Depth Look at the Steelers

Dec 13, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talks to quarterback Brandon Allen (8) in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Zac Taylor's Odds of Being the Next Head Coach Fired Increase After Blowout Loss to Cowboys

Oct 25, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater talks with offensive coordinator Joe Brady prior to kickoff against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: Top Head Coaching Candidates, Super Bowl Pretenders and Edge Rushers in the '21 Draft

Dec 18, 2016; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (97) against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium. The Steelers won 24-20. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals All-Pro DT Geno Atkins Underwent Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

Nov 10, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh (left) and Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor (right) meet after the Ravens defeated the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: Comparing the Bengals to the rest of the AFC North and a Midweek Mailbag

Jan 29, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy at Super Bowl LIV press conference at JW Marriott Turnberry. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Hall of Famer Believes Eric Bieniemy Would Be Perfect Fit in Houston with Deshaun Watson

Nov 29, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson III (22) and cornerback Mackensie Alexander (21) react prior to the game between the New York Giants and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

A Breakdown of the Bengals' Cap Space Situation Entering the 2021 Offseason

Andy Dalton and his wife Jordan pose with their 13-month-old son Noah after practice on Monday, Aug. 17, 2015. 081715 Bengalscamp
News

JJ Dalton on Return to Cincinnati: 'My Heart is Full'