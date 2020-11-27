Podcast: Expert Insight on Joe Burrow's Surgery and Recovery, Plus an In-Depth Look at the Giants

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss the Bengals' decision to start Brandon Allen and a new addition to the injury report. Dr. Brandon Bowers stops by to break down Joe Burrow's season-ending knee injury. We talk about the surgery, what rehab consists of, when the 23-year-old can get back on the field and more.

