Podcast: Expert Insight on Joe Burrow's Surgery and Recovery, Plus an In-Depth Look at the Giants

Dr. Brandon Bowers on Joe Burrow's injury and recovery timeline
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss the Bengals' decision to start Brandon Allen and a new addition to the injury report. Dr. Brandon Bowers stops by to break down Joe Burrow's season-ending knee injury. We talk about the surgery, what rehab consists of, when the 23-year-old can get back on the field and more.

Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is carted off the field after injuring his left knee against the Washington Football Team in the third quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
