He's Back: Bengals Sign Margus Hunt, Waive Andrew Brown

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals brought back a familiar face on Monday. The team signed veteran defensive end Margus Hunt and waived defensive tackle Andrew Brown. 

Hunt was released by the Saints last week. The 33-year-old had three tackles in four games for New Orleans this season.

The Bengals selected Hunt in the second-round (53rd overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons in Cincinnati before signing with Indianapolis in free agency. He was with the Colts for three seasons (2017-19) before signing with the Saints in May. 

Hunt's best season came in 2018 when he had 30 tackles and five sacks in 15 games for Indianapolis. 

The Bengals are dealing with a plethora of injuries to their defensive front. Sam Hubbard (elbow) and DJ Reader (quad) were both placed on injured reserve last week. Hubbard will miss a minimum of two more games and Reader is out for the rest of the season. 

Veteran Mike Daniels (elbow) is also on injured reserve. Josh Tupou opted out of the 2020 season and Renell Wren suffered a significant quad injury in training camp.  

Hunt has the ability to kick inside or play on the edge, which was appealing to the Bengals.  

The Bengals originally selected Brown in the fifth-round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He appeared in four games this season, finishing with two tackles. The Bengals have an open spot on their practice squad. 

There's a chance Brown could re-sign with Cincinnati and stick around on the practice squad. He would have to clear waivers for that to be an option. 

