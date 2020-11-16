SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

A Snap Count Breakdown From the Bengals' Loss to the Steelers

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Steelers crushed the Bengals 36-10 in Pittsburgh on Sunday. 

Cincinnati is 2-6-1 on the season after the loss.  

"We just never found a rhythm and that starts with me, getting us into a better place to be quite honest with you," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "They did a nice job; you've got to give them credit. The defense is obviously playing well when you go 0 and 13. But that just starts with me. I've got to do a better job with some of those play calls."

Here's a look at the playtime percentage and snap counts for each player on the team.

Bengals Steelers Snap Count

Not pictured: Billy Price took two (6%) special teams snaps

The Bengals' five starting offensive linemen play every offensive snap (65). That includes Quinton Spain, who's technically on the practice squad. The veteran took 62 snaps at left guard in Week 8 against the Titans. He started at right tackle on Sunday. 

Drew Sample (57) and Tee Higgins (55) led the Bengals' skill players in snaps. A.J. Green wasn't far behind (54). Sample and Green combined for one catch for nine yards. 

Mike Thomas was on the field for 28% (18) of the Bengals' offensive plays. Auden Tate was only on the field for 12 offensive plays (18%). He did have two borderline drops on third down against Steelers cornerback Joe Haden. 

Vonn Bell, William Jackson III and Jessie Bates were on the field for all 73 of the Bengals' defensive plays. Tony Brown played 71 defensive snaps (97%) and six special teams (17%) plays. 

Josh Bynes (51) was on the field more than any other linebacker. Rookie Logan Wilson played 66 snaps—38 on defense and 28 on special teams. 

Sam Hubbard was on the field for 45 defensive snaps in his return. He had three tackles and a pass defensed. 

Shawn Williams was nonexistent on defense, even though the Bengals were shorthanded in the secondary. He played just six defensive snaps. Brandon Wilson (7) was on the field more. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Four Thoughts on the Bengals' Loss to the Steelers

Four Thoughts on the Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers

James Rapien

Watch: Zac Taylor Reacts to the Bengals' Loss to the Steelers

Watch: Zac Taylor on the Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers

James Rapien

Zac Taylor Explains Why He Kept Joe Burrow in the Game During Bengals' Blowout Loss to Steelers

Zac Taylor Explains Why He Kept Joe Burrow in the Game During Cincinnati Bengals' Blowout Loss to Pittsburgh Steelers

James Rapien

Podcast: The Bengals' Loss to the Steelers, Zac Taylor After the Bye, Joe Burrow's Struggles and More

The Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Zac Taylor After the Bye and Joe Burrow's Struggles

James Rapien

Three Down Look: Steelers Dominate Bengals From Start to Finish

Pittsburgh Steelers Dominate Cincinnati Bengals From Start to Finish

Russ Heltman

Andrew Whitworth Carted Off With Left Knee Injury

Los Angeles Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth Carted Off With Left Knee Injury

James Rapien

Watch: Joe Burrow On His Performance and the Bengals' Loss to the Steelers

Joe Burrow On His Performance and the Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers

James Rapien

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Steelers

Winners and Losers From the Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers

Blake Jewell

Steelers Stay Undefeated, Embarrass Bengals 36-10

The Pittsburgh Steelers crushed the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday to improve to 9-0

James Rapien

Watch: Joe Burrow Tweaks Ankle Against Steelers Following Sideline Push By Bud Dupree

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow Tweaks Ankle Against Pittsburgh Steelers

James Rapien