A Snap Count Breakdown From the Bengals' Loss to the Steelers

CINCINNATI — The Steelers crushed the Bengals 36-10 in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Cincinnati is 2-6-1 on the season after the loss.

"We just never found a rhythm and that starts with me, getting us into a better place to be quite honest with you," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "They did a nice job; you've got to give them credit. The defense is obviously playing well when you go 0 and 13. But that just starts with me. I've got to do a better job with some of those play calls."

Here's a look at the playtime percentage and snap counts for each player on the team.

Not pictured: Billy Price took two (6%) special teams snaps

The Bengals' five starting offensive linemen play every offensive snap (65). That includes Quinton Spain, who's technically on the practice squad. The veteran took 62 snaps at left guard in Week 8 against the Titans. He started at right tackle on Sunday.

Drew Sample (57) and Tee Higgins (55) led the Bengals' skill players in snaps. A.J. Green wasn't far behind (54). Sample and Green combined for one catch for nine yards.

Mike Thomas was on the field for 28% (18) of the Bengals' offensive plays. Auden Tate was only on the field for 12 offensive plays (18%). He did have two borderline drops on third down against Steelers cornerback Joe Haden.

Vonn Bell, William Jackson III and Jessie Bates were on the field for all 73 of the Bengals' defensive plays. Tony Brown played 71 defensive snaps (97%) and six special teams (17%) plays.

Josh Bynes (51) was on the field more than any other linebacker. Rookie Logan Wilson played 66 snaps—38 on defense and 28 on special teams.

Sam Hubbard was on the field for 45 defensive snaps in his return. He had three tackles and a pass defensed.

Shawn Williams was nonexistent on defense, even though the Bengals were shorthanded in the secondary. He played just six defensive snaps. Brandon Wilson (7) was on the field more.

