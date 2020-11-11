SI.com
Steelers and Ravens Players Respond to Bengals' Tweet About 'Steelers Week'

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals play the Steelers on Sunday for the first time this season. 

Cincinnati enters with a 2-5-1 record. Pittsburgh is a perfect 8-0 following Sunday's comeback victory over the Cowboys. 

The Steelers opened as a 9-point favorite according to the oddsmakers. That didn't stop the Bengals from taking a shot at their undefeated rivals on Tuesday morning. 

The Bengals posted a short clip of T.J. Houshmandzadeh cleaning off his cleats with a 'Terrible Towel' after Cincinnati's 38-31 win over Pittsburgh at Heinz Field in 2005. The video of Houshmandzadeh has become legendary in NFL circles. Both Bengals and Steelers fans remember that moment. 

Former Steelers guard Ramon Foster was the first to respond to the tweet. 

"This never ends well....proud of you though lil bro," he tweeted. "Dad (Steelers) said he home before the street lights turn on."

Current Ravens linebacker L.J. Fort was quick to get in on the action.

"PR team writing checks they ain’t gotta cash," Fort said. 

The conversation continued.

"Throwing unneeded gas on a fire that’s always burning well," Foster continued. 

The Steelers have won 10 straight regular season games against the Bengals and lead the all-time series 66-35. 

Despite the history behind the rivalry, Cincinnati has plenty of new faces that are excited to prove people wrong. 

“It’s a different challenge for me," Bengals safety Vonn Bell said on Tuesday. "Being this underdog and always being counted out. It breeds growth. It really brings another side of you that you haven’t seen and that’s what’s great about it. I’m very acceptant of the challenges and making myself better and making the team better as much as possible. It’s life. Just gotta accept it and go hit it out of the park when your number’s called.” 

The Bengals play the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

