The Return: Let's Talk Bengals on ESPN 1530

Join me on Wednesday and Thursday for special editions of Cincy 3:60

CINCINNATI — I'm hosting Cincy 3:60 on ESPN 1530 for the first time in over two years on Wednesday and Thursday starting at Noon.

We'll talk all things Bengals, including Zac Taylor's future, the offseason, the NFL Draft and so much more. We'll also cover the Bearcats' quest for a perfect season, with a Peach Bowl matchup against Georgia looming.

Chime in on Twitter or call in at 513-749-1530. Listen on ESPN 1530 or on the iHeartRadio app.

