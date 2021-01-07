Bengals Set to Interview at Least One Offensive Line Coach on Friday

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have five assistant coaches to replace this offseason, including offensive line coach Jim Turner.

The process has already begun according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. The Bengals have an interview scheduled with former Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley. The meeting is scheduled for Friday.

Fraley has been an offensive line coach or an assistant in the collegiate or pro ranks since 2012.

He's spent the past three seasons in Detroit. He was the assistant offensive line coach for his first two seasons. The Lions promoted him to offensive line coach last January.

Fraley played in the NFL from 2000-2010. He spent time with the Steelers, Eagles, Browns and Rams, spending most of his time at the center spot.

Bringing in a former player that knows the position, has coached it and understands how to connect with the room could be a big improvement from what the Bengals had in previous years.

Turner's mentality rubbed some of his guys the wrong way.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor says he's the one that will make the final call on his coaching staff.

No one but him and the Bengals front office knows if that is true.

Fraley is qualified and helped build a serviceable Lions offensive line last season. He got the most of a group that includes former first-round pick Frank Ragnow, who the Bengals wanted to draft in 2018, but the Lions picked him one spot ahead of Cincinnati.

The Bengals took the next best center in Billy Price, which obviously didn't work out.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!