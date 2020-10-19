SI.com
Bengals Open as Home Underdogs Against Browns

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals blew a 21-point second quarter lead in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Colts. Cincinnati scored 24 of their 27 points in the first half. 

“It’s a tough one to swallow for sure. Again, we didn't earn it and you gotta challenge the team. Everybody could have done one more thing to help us get this win and that’s all of us," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "It’s the coaches and the players and everyone’s gotta be accountable for that. We put ourselves in a tough position here with just one win and it doesn't matter if you feel like you’ve done better than that, it doesn't matter, your record is what it says you are and we gotta go and earn these wins man. It’s tough to beat good teams on the road. I felt like we certainly had some opportunities and we just didn't do enough to make it happen and they did and that’s the bottom line.”

The Bengals are 1-4-1 this season following the loss. They haven't won a road game since Sept. 30, 2018. Taylor is 0-16-1 on the road.

Luckily for the Bengals, they return home in Week 7 to play the Browns at Paul Brown Stadium. 

Cleveland suffered a 38-7 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday. They are 4-2 this season. 

The Browns opened as 3.5-point favorites over the Bengals in Week 7. 

Cleveland already beat Cincinnati once this season. Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow was hit early and often in the Browns' 35-30 victory at First Energy Stadium on Sept. 17.

The Bengals split with the Browns last season. They would love to do the same thing this season.  

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

