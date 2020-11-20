The Bengals Will Be Without Three Assistant Coaches on Sunday Against Washington

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' coaching staff will be shorthanded for a second-straight game on Sunday in Washington.

The team will be without wide receivers coach Bob Bicknell, secondary/cornerbacks coach Steve Jackson and secondary/safeties coach Robert Livingston due to COVID-19 related reasons.

Assistant wide receivers coach Troy Walters will assume Bicknell’s responsibilities for the game.

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo will assume Jackson’s and defensive quality control coach Jordan Kovacs will fill in for Livingston.

Both Bicknell and Jackson were out last week against Pittsburgh. The Bengals were missing four assistants against the Steelers, including linebackers coach Al Golden and senior defensive assistant Mark Duffner.

"There’s probably going to be more of that as the season goes," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Wednesday. "You have to learn from it and figure out, ‘OK, how can we make this the best if this does happen again?' We never know what position is going to crop up. It could be me. It could be a coordinator. It could be somebody else. So again, those are just things that we gotta continue to walk through and make sure that this second time around, we’re better at handling it all."

The second time around happened much sooner than they would've liked, but Taylor knew that this could be the case.

The Bengals will also be without running back Joe Mixon. The 24-year-old continues to recover from a foot injury he suffered in Week 6 against the Colts. Giovani Bernard will start in his place.

