Bengals Worked Out Two Other QBs, Including Former Pro Bowler Before Signing Desmond Ridder

The Bengals signed Ridder on Sunday afternoon.

James Rapien

Dec 10, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) breaks a tackle by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker SirVocea Dennis (8) to score a touchdown during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Dec 10, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) breaks a tackle by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker SirVocea Dennis (8) to score a touchdown during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed four players on Sunday, including veteran quarterback Desmond Ridder.

It turns out they were in the market for a new signal-caller with training camp starting on Wednesday.

Ridder was one of three quarterbacks that worked out for the team according to the NFL's transaction wire.

Former Pro Bowler Tyler "Snoop" Huntley and C.J. Beathard also worked out for the Bengals.

That means Ridder must've outperformed Huntley and Beathard.

The Bengals thought enough of him to part ways with Logan Woodside, who served as Cincinnati's third-string quarterback and was on the practice squad last season. Ridder looks to battle for a spot on the 53-man roster behind Joe Burrow and Jake Browning.

For more on Sunday's signings, including former first round pick Taven Bryan, watch the video below:

July 20, 2025
Bengals Tryouts From NFL Transaction Wire / NFL.com

