Look: Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson Training in Cincinnati With Training Camp One Month Away
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson still doesn't have a new contract, but he's in Cincinnati with training camp just one month away.
The 30-year-old is spending the week training with Patrick Coyne of Black Sheep Performance in Blue Ash.
Hendrickson is one of the many current and former Bengals that train there. Joe Burrow, Sam Hubbard and Drew Sample are three of the many players that work out or worked out there in the past.
What does it mean?
Well, it means that Hendrickson is preparing for training camp and the 2025 season.
It's hard to imagine the NFL's sack leader showing up for day one of camp without a new contract.
The Bengals have had talks with Hendrickson's camp over the past week. They clearly don't want to trade him.
"Of course," Joe Burrow said when asked if Hendrickson not being around due to his contract status was a distraction. "Last year we had two. This year, we have one, so we do have less [contract problems]. You'd love to have none but we are all supporting Trey and would love to have him back."
How important is it to have everyone on the field for the start of training camp?
"Ideally," Burrow said. "It's not always realistic. At the end of the day, we have to go out and play better earlier in the season, and that's on us. We take ownership of that. I think we have a plan coming into training camp that will help with that and get us a little bit more ready, but at the end of the day, it's on us."
Hendrickson had 17.5 sacks last season, which led the NFL. He has 35 sacks over the past two years. He's entering the final year of his contract and is scheduled to make $16 million in base salary, which is less than half of what other players of his caliber are making.
Cincinnati should sign Hendrickson to a long-term extension. Here's the contract proposal we put together earlier this month.
Check out a photo of Hendrickson and Coyne below: