Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Jalen Rivers Earns Major Praise From Pro Bowler Orlando Brown Jr.

Rivers is an intriguing prospect that the Bengals added in the fifth round.

James Rapien

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; University of Miami offensive lineman Jalen Rivers (OL34) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals selected Jalen Rivers in the fifth round (153rd overall) in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Rivers left quite an impression on his teammates during Cincinnati's offseason program.

“He’s ready-made,” Orlando Brown Jr. told Dan Hoard. “He’s worked his tail off and done a great job of learning the new techniques and developing his game.”

Rivers has worked solely at offensive tackle and could serve as the backup for both Brown at left tackle and Amarius Mims on the right side.

The rookie didn't get any work at guard, but is an intriguing guard option for the Bengals.

With third-rounder Dylan Fairchild projected to start at left guard, it's unknown if they would want another rookie on the right side.

Lucas Patrick and Cody Ford are competing for the starting right guard job.

Regardless, Rivers is an intriguing player that could have a bright future in Cincinnati.

