Bobby Hart breaks silence on offseason social media posts

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Bengals right tackle Bobby Hart posted controversial and offensive opinions on his Instagram during the offseason. 

He met with the media for the first time in 2020 and was asked about his use of social media, which included posts about sexuality, wearing masks during the pandemic and other controversial topics.  

"I don't mean to offend nobody. I don't discriminate against anybody," Hart said. "I know that everyone thinks differently and I know that I have a platform that sometimes people can see things and take it a certain way and I'm definitely aware of that. As you mature and grow, I talked to the players, coaches and things like that."

Most of Hart's posts were on his Instagram story, which delete after 24 hours. He acknowledged that he may disagree with teammates like Trey Hopkins or A.J. Green about an issue, but that isn't going change how he treats them or anyone else. 

"I don't discriminate or feel no type of way about nobody," he continued. "I treat everybody the same. Just because we have different thoughts and different beliefs, that don't mean anything. I feel like that's one of the most beautiful things about this world, about this team, about places. People that come from different backgrounds and have different beliefs can come together and come to a common goal and achieve it."

Hart, 26, is entering his third-year with the Bengals. He will start at right tackle in Sunday's season opener against the Chargers. He's made 32 straight starts for Cincinnati.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

