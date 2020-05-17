Boomer Esiason says the Bengals need new uniforms

The Browns, Buccaneers, Falcons, Rams and Patriots got new uniforms this season. Other teams adjusted their logo or made tweaks to their jerseys and helmets.

Cincinnati will have the same uniforms in 2020, but a large part of the fan base is hoping they make a change.

Former Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason agrees that it's time for some new threads.

"The one thing I will say, going into next year, the Bengals are going to have to redo their uniforms. They are just horrific," Esiason said on 'Boomer and Gio' on CBS Sports Radio. "They just got too much stuff going on. Too much orange. Too many things happening on that uniform."

Esiason believes the Bengals should take a page out of Oklahoma State's book, since both teams have black and orange as their primary colors.

"The helmet is great. They just have too many things going on in the uniform," Esiason said. "If they do go to white helmets, than they can go to the white bengal tigers. And they have actually worn all white and they were white and black and they looked great."

Most people like the helmet, although going all white with the color rush uniforms would likely become a fan favorite. There are some interesting designs that have surfaced over the past few months.

Here are a few that stand out:

Some have called for the Bengals to go back to their 80s or 90s uniforms, while others (including myself) believe they should go with something fresh and different.

According to NFL rules, a franchise that wishes to change its’ uniforms must notify the league on or before March 1 the year prior to the year it wishes to change. That means the Bengals won't be able to get new uniforms until the 2022 season at the earliest, unless they've already notified the league that they plan on making a change for next season.