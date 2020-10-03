SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Cam Newton Tests Positive for COVID-19, Patriots Delaying Trip to Kansas City

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for COVID-19 and won't play in Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates. 

Newton, 31, has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list and the Patriots are doing mass testing and re-testing. As of Saturday morning, no one else on the roster has tested positive according to Schefter. 

"Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19. The player immediately entered self-quarantine," the team same in a statement. "Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19.

"We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled trip to Kansas City and game against the Chiefs. The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of highest priority."

The Patriots were scheduled to fly to Kansas City on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. That flight has been put on hold as the organization and the league have to figure out what to do moving forward.

The NFL avoided any major COVID-19 outbreaks during training camp and the first few weeks of the season. This week they were forced to postpone the Titans-Steelers game due to an outbreak in the Tennessee locker room. 

Time will tell if the same thing happens in New England. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Previewing the Bengals-Jaguars Matchup With John Shipley of JaguarReport

Previewing the Cincinnati Bengals-Jacksonville Jaguars matchup

James Rapien

Stopping the Run Could Determine Winner of Bengals-Jaguars

Stopping the Run Could Determine Winner of Cincinnati Bengals-Jacksonville Jaguars

NicoleZembrodt

Mike Daniels Expected to Miss Significant Time

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Mike Daniels expected to miss significant time

James Rapien

The Bengals' Defense Will be Shorthanded on Sunday Against the Jaguars

The Cincinnati Bengals' Defense Will be Shorthanded on Sunday Against the Jacksonville Jaguars

James Rapien

Bengals vs Jaguars: Three Keys and a Prediction for Sunday's Matchup

Cincinnati Bengals vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Three Keys and a Prediction for Sunday's Matchup

James Rapien

Steelers-Titans Rescheduled for Week 7, as NFL Reshuffles Deck After COVID-19 Outbreak

Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans Rescheduled for Week 7, as NFL Reshuffles Deck After COVID-19 Outbreak

James Rapien

The Bengals could be without Geno Atkins, Mackensie Alexander and Logan Wilson against Jaguars

Cincinnati Bengals could be without Geno Atkins, Mackensie Alexander and Logan Wilson against Jacksonville Jaguars

James Rapien

Jim Turner defends Bobby Hart, calls him his most 'underappreciated' player

Jim Turner defends Cincinnati Bengals right tackle Bobby Hart, calls him his most 'underappreciated' player

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Alex Redmond Could Be Next Up in Bengals' Right Guard Search

Alex Redmond could get a shot to solve the Cincinnati Bengals' right guard woes against Jacksonville Jaguars

James Rapien

NFL Extends Daily COVID-19 Testing Following Titans' Outbreak

NFL extends daily COVID-19 testing following Tennessee Titans' outbreak

James Rapien