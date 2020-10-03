Cam Newton Tests Positive for COVID-19, Patriots Delaying Trip to Kansas City

CINCINNATI — New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for COVID-19 and won't play in Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates.

Newton, 31, has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list and the Patriots are doing mass testing and re-testing. As of Saturday morning, no one else on the roster has tested positive according to Schefter.

"Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19. The player immediately entered self-quarantine," the team same in a statement. "Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19. "We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled trip to Kansas City and game against the Chiefs. The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of highest priority."

The Patriots were scheduled to fly to Kansas City on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. That flight has been put on hold as the organization and the league have to figure out what to do moving forward.

The NFL avoided any major COVID-19 outbreaks during training camp and the first few weeks of the season. This week they were forced to postpone the Titans-Steelers game due to an outbreak in the Tennessee locker room.

Time will tell if the same thing happens in New England.

