Watch: Chad Johnson and Carson Palmer Are Together Again

CINCINNATI — Former NFL stars Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson and Carson Palmer were a great duo for many years. They put on a show for Bengals fans on a weekly basis and helped football fans in Cincinnati have fun again.

The tandem combined for 44 touchdowns from 2004-2010.

The dynamic duo met at Palmer's property over the weekend in Idaho.

"It's really cold and I've finally reached my destination," Johnson said on Instagram. "The reason I've traveled all this way from Miami to come out here and freeze is for this wonderful person that is responsible for all of my success."

Check out the video of Johnson and Palmer below.

