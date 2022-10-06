Former NFL QB 'Frustrated' and 'Annoyed' by Bengals' Lack of Creativity on Offense

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense has started slower than expected this season. They're averaging 22.8 points-per-game, which is 13th in the NFL.

An offense that has Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon shouldn't have any problems scoring, but they've had their issues through four games.

Former NFL quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms was critical of head coach Zac Taylor, offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and the rest of the Bengals' coaching staff this week.

"They can't find the rhythm of how they wanna attack. They're having a hard time adjust to how they're being played and then now 'let's go to to this group of plays,'" Simms said on his podcast. "It's frustrating, it's annoying. It's a disservice they have on the football team. Whether that's Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase—they're not given the same advantages that some of the other good receivers or quarterbacks in football get. They're just not."

Simms was critical of the Bengals' lack of creativity. He believes it's been a common theme throughout the four games.

"You're doing nothing to even make the Dolphins think or have to change anything," Simms said. "Everybody just runs straight or everybody just run the slant route is not gonna get it done. Everybody just line up where we come out of the huddle against a defense that's very intricate and detailed is not gonna get it done. I don't care if you have four Ja'Marr Chase's out there. So yes, I'm frustrated with the Bengals."

The Bengals face a tough test on Sunday night when they play the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore is averaging 29.8 points-per-game, which means the offense may have to put up bigger numbers this week.

Watch Simms' entire segment about the Bengals below.

