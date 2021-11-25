Cincinnati Bengals Players Give Back This Thanksgiving

This is great to see.

The Bengals are gearing up for an AFC North matchup against the Steelers on Sunday. The game has a significant impact on the playoff race, but that didn't stop multiple members of the team from giving back to the community on Tuesday.

Sam Hubbard, Cam Sample and Wyatt Ray were joined by former Bengal Vinnie Rey, and family and friends to provide meals to the Freestore Foodbank for their workforce development students.

"Myself and a lot of my teammates getting out in the community this week with the holidays coming up," Hubbard told WLWT. "You know, it just gives you ownership to your community that you're playing for. Makes you want to play harder, you know, leaving it better than you found it."

Through his foundation, the Sam Hubbard Foundation, the Cincinnati native has the objective to combat hunger in his hometown. He made multiple stops throughout the area to distribute meals to those in need.

Ja’Marr Chase handed out turkeys and $50 Kroger gift cards to families in a car pick-up line at Alliance Academy in Evanston.

"Just giving back to the community in Cincinnati, showing love for the support they've given me throughout this whole journey," Chase said on Wednesday. "Just showing I have a good heart, helping others that need to be helped, just make sure people eat this Thanksgiving."

D.J. Reader gave out Thanksgiving meals and care kits in Cincinnati’s Over-The-Rhine.

Reader continues his Thanksgiving act of service he started during his time in Houston prior to signing with Cincinnati in 2020.

Larry Ogunjobi also delivered Thanksgiving meals in the community.

Like Reader, Ogunjobi was active in the Cleveland community prior to signing with the Bengals this offseason. The defensive tackle donated 100,000 meals to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank in March 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday was a reminder that football is more than just a game. The players are using their platforms to make a difference in the community as the holiday season starts.

