Bengals Rank No. 1 in Key Stat Following Week 11 Win Over Raiders

Cincinnati is one of the most disciplined teams in the NFL.

The Bengals beat the Raiders 32-13 on Sunday to improve to 6-4 on the season and to keep pace in the AFC Playoff race.

Cincinnati would be the fifth seed if the season ended today.

Zac Taylor's team has been penalized just 40 times this season, which is by far the fewest in the NFL.

They've been penalized eight times fewer than the Rams (48), who have been called for the second-fewest penalties this season.

The Bengals' 343 penalty yards [fewest in the NFL] are 86 fewer than the Seahawks (429), who are second on the list, followed by the Rams (431) and the Broncos (463).

Taylor entered the season with a 6-25-1 record. He's matched that win total in just 10 games this season and the Bengals are 4-2 on the road.

It looks like Cincinnati has turned a corner in their quest for the postseason.

They're hoping to beat Pittsburgh on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals haven't swept the Steelers since 2009.

