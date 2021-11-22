Skip to main content
    November 22, 2021
    Bengals Rank No. 1 in Key Stat Following Week 11 Win Over Raiders

    Cincinnati is one of the most disciplined teams in the NFL.
    The Bengals beat the Raiders 32-13 on Sunday to improve to 6-4 on the season and to keep pace in the AFC Playoff race. 

    Cincinnati would be the fifth seed if the season ended today.

    Zac Taylor's team has been penalized just 40 times this season, which is by far the fewest in the NFL. 

    They've been penalized eight times fewer than the Rams (48), who have been called for the second-fewest penalties this season. 

    The Bengals' 343 penalty yards [fewest in the NFL] are 86 fewer than the Seahawks (429), who are second on the list, followed by the Rams (431) and the Broncos (463).

    Taylor entered the season with a 6-25-1 record. He's matched that win total in just 10 games this season and the Bengals are 4-2 on the road. 

    It looks like Cincinnati has turned a corner in their quest for the postseason. 

    They're hoping to beat Pittsburgh on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals haven't swept the Steelers since 2009.

    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor (left) talks with quarterback Joe Burrow (9) the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Six Takeaways From the Cincinnati Bengals' Win Over the Las Vegas Raiders

    Justin Herbert, Cam Heyward
    Report: Cam Heyward Won't be Suspended After Appearing to Punch Justin Herbert

    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates with running back Joe Mixon (28) and wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Watch: Bengals Celebrate Win Over Raiders in Las Vegas

    Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (left) meets with Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin before their game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
    Chargers Beat Steelers, Bengals Move Into Second Place in AFC North

    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Three Down Look: Bengals Get Back on Track in Sin City

    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) is defended by Las Vegas Raiders outside linebacker K.J. Wright (34) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Watch: Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow Discuss the Bengals' Win Over Raiders

