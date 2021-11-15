Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Jessie Bates on First Half of Season: 'My Mind Was on Other Things'

    The 24-year-old has been underwhelming so far this season.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Jessie Bates was arguably the best safety in the NFL last season. 

    The 24-year-old finished with 109 tackles, three interceptions and 15 passes defensed in 2020. 

    Bates and the Bengals were unable to agree to a long-term contract before the 2021 season began. 

    The star safety admitted that the stalled negotiations impacted his play on the field during the first half of the season. 

    "I feel like my mind was ... Honestly, it was on other things throughout the first part of the season," Bates said on Monday. "I feel like I'm at a better head space now than I was at the beginning of the season. So caught on to proving the wrong people right and the main thing I should be focusing on is proving the right people right as far as my coaches, my teammates, my family and not worry about all of the other stuff. I know that's gonna work out, I know what type of player I am, that stuff's gonna work out regardless, but like I said I gotta be better for this team."

    Bates has 55 tackles and one interception in eight games this season. He talked with former college teammates and coaches during the bye week. 

    "It [those conversations] really put it in perspective. Like 'hey, bro. Nobody's feeling sorry for you. You gotta go out there and perform whether things have gone your way the first half of the season or not,'" Bates said. "I can't be thankful enough for this bye weekend because it's really helped me mentally going into the second part of the season and I hope my teammates can see it as well." 

    The Bengals' defense has taken a step back in their last two games. If Bates can play at a high level in the second half of the season, it would go a long way toward helping this team make the playoffs for the first time since 2015. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Will Eli Apple Start in Week 11 Against Raiders?

    Bengals Get Help From Division Rivals in AFC North Race

    Exclusive: C.J. Uzomah on Achilles Recovery, Team Chemistry

    Ja'Marr Chase Isn't Top Rookie According to NFL Insider

    Dolphins Beat Ravens, Help Bengals in AFC North Race

    Film Breakdown: How Cincinnati Can Slop the Browns' Rushing Attack

    Will Bengals Pull Back Reins on Joe Burrow?

    Bengals Place Chidobe Awuzie on COVID-19 Reserve List

    Watch: Exclusive Interview With Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor

    Bengals Add Linebacker, Place Akeem Davis-Gaither on Injured Reserve

    Look: Bengals' AFC North Odds Plummet Following Loss to Browns

    Read More

    Bengals Legend Confident in Team, Despite Back-to-Back Losses

    Joe Burrow Takes Blame for Ugly Loss to Cleveland

    Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Blowout Loss to the Browns

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

    Postgame Observations: Browns Crush Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium

    T.J. Houshmandzadeh Compares Ja'Marr Chase to Former Pro Bowler

    Three Keys to Victory: Bengals vs Browns

    Key Matchups That Will Decide the Battle of Ohio

    Local TV Station Takes Shot at Baker Mayfield

    Ja'Marr Chase Makes Midseason All-Pro Team

    Staff Picks: Predictions for Sunday's Bengals-Browns Game

    Nine Teams Have Cap Room to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

    Chidobe Awuzie Praises Odell Beckham Jr. Ahead of Sunday's Game

    Joe Burrow Has High Expectations for Bengals Offense

    Film Breakdown: How Mike White Destroyed the Bengals' Defense

    Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Jets

    Bengals Stand Pat at Trade Deadline

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Oct 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) after the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Jessie Bates on First Half of Season: 'My Mind Was on Other Things'

    14 seconds ago
    Akeem Davis-Gaither
    News

    Akeem Davis-Gaither to Undergo Surgery, Could Miss Rest of Season

    36 minutes ago
    Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and head coach Zac Taylor celebrate as they leave the field after the win as time expired against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Bengals in Rare Company in Wacky AFC Conference

    1 hour ago
    Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) leaves the field after his team defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-10 at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Will Eli Apple Start in Week 11 Against Raiders?

    4 hours ago
    Aug 27, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (center)during training camp at the teams practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Podcast: Midseason Review With Bengals OC Brian Callahan—Part Two

    5 hours ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche (55) dives for a ball fumbled by Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. The browns recovered the ball on the play. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    AFC North Roundup: Where Things Stand Following the Bengals' Bye Week

    22 hours ago
    Aug 19, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Watch: Baker Mayfield Leaves Game After Taking Big Hit

    23 hours ago
    Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) smiles at Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) after a catch during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Odell Beckham Jr. Thanks Browns For Opportunity Following Ugly Ending in Cleveland

    Nov 13, 2021