The 24-year-old has been underwhelming so far this season.

CINCINNATI — Jessie Bates was arguably the best safety in the NFL last season.

The 24-year-old finished with 109 tackles, three interceptions and 15 passes defensed in 2020.

Bates and the Bengals were unable to agree to a long-term contract before the 2021 season began.

The star safety admitted that the stalled negotiations impacted his play on the field during the first half of the season.

"I feel like my mind was ... Honestly, it was on other things throughout the first part of the season," Bates said on Monday. "I feel like I'm at a better head space now than I was at the beginning of the season. So caught on to proving the wrong people right and the main thing I should be focusing on is proving the right people right as far as my coaches, my teammates, my family and not worry about all of the other stuff. I know that's gonna work out, I know what type of player I am, that stuff's gonna work out regardless, but like I said I gotta be better for this team."

Bates has 55 tackles and one interception in eight games this season. He talked with former college teammates and coaches during the bye week.

"It [those conversations] really put it in perspective. Like 'hey, bro. Nobody's feeling sorry for you. You gotta go out there and perform whether things have gone your way the first half of the season or not,'" Bates said. "I can't be thankful enough for this bye weekend because it's really helped me mentally going into the second part of the season and I hope my teammates can see it as well."

The Bengals' defense has taken a step back in their last two games. If Bates can play at a high level in the second half of the season, it would go a long way toward helping this team make the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Will Eli Apple Start in Week 11 Against Raiders?

Bengals Get Help From Division Rivals in AFC North Race

Exclusive: C.J. Uzomah on Achilles Recovery, Team Chemistry

Ja'Marr Chase Isn't Top Rookie According to NFL Insider

Dolphins Beat Ravens, Help Bengals in AFC North Race

Film Breakdown: How Cincinnati Can Slop the Browns' Rushing Attack

Will Bengals Pull Back Reins on Joe Burrow?

Bengals Place Chidobe Awuzie on COVID-19 Reserve List

Watch: Exclusive Interview With Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor

Bengals Add Linebacker, Place Akeem Davis-Gaither on Injured Reserve

Look: Bengals' AFC North Odds Plummet Following Loss to Browns

Bengals Legend Confident in Team, Despite Back-to-Back Losses

Joe Burrow Takes Blame for Ugly Loss to Cleveland

Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

Three Down Look at the Bengals' Blowout Loss to the Browns

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

Postgame Observations: Browns Crush Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium

T.J. Houshmandzadeh Compares Ja'Marr Chase to Former Pro Bowler

Three Keys to Victory: Bengals vs Browns

Key Matchups That Will Decide the Battle of Ohio

Local TV Station Takes Shot at Baker Mayfield

Ja'Marr Chase Makes Midseason All-Pro Team

Staff Picks: Predictions for Sunday's Bengals-Browns Game

Nine Teams Have Cap Room to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Chidobe Awuzie Praises Odell Beckham Jr. Ahead of Sunday's Game

Joe Burrow Has High Expectations for Bengals Offense

Film Breakdown: How Mike White Destroyed the Bengals' Defense

Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Jets

Bengals Stand Pat at Trade Deadline

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook