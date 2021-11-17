Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Two Bengals Assistant Coaches Could Get Head Coaching Interviews in Near Future

    NFL teams could have their eyes on Zac Taylor's staff.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — There seems to be one or two young coaches that come out of nowhere to land NFL head coaching jobs every winter.

    Sean McVay is the most notable, but Zac Taylor was one of the coaches in 2019. Kliff Kingsbury was hired by the Cardinals that same year. 

    Which young coaches could be next? 

    Tom Pelissero of NFL Network talked with dozens of different NFL executives and personnel about which assistants could garner the most interest. Two members of the Bengals' coaching staff made the list. 

    Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher both appeared in the "others to watch" category. 

    For more on the Bengals, including exclusive interviews, subscribe to our YouTube Channel

    Pelissero named 13 coaches that could garner serious interest this year, along with over 50 other candidates. 

    Callahan and Pitcher may fall in the "other" category, but if the Bengals' offense plays well in the second half of the season and Joe Burrow continues to show progress, there's no reason to think that one, if not both guys could at least get interviews for head coaching jobs. 

    Check out Pelissero's complete list of candidates here.

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Depth Chart Released: Who Will Be the Bengals' Kick Returner?

    Zac Taylor Weighs in on Jessie Bates' Comments

    Jessie Bates on First 9 Games: "My Mind Was on Other Things"

    Will Eli Apple Start in Week 11 Against Raiders?

    Bengals Get Help From Division Rivals in AFC North Race

    Exclusive: C.J. Uzomah on Achilles Recovery, Team Chemistry

    Ja'Marr Chase Isn't Top Rookie According to NFL Insider

    Dolphins Beat Ravens, Help Bengals in AFC North Race

    Film Breakdown: How Cincinnati Can Slop the Browns' Rushing Attack

    Will Bengals Pull Back Reins on Joe Burrow?

    Bengals Place Chidobe Awuzie on COVID-19 Reserve List

    Watch: Exclusive Interview With Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor

    Read More

    Bengals Add Linebacker, Place Akeem Davis-Gaither on Injured Reserve

    Look: Bengals' AFC North Odds Plummet Following Loss to Browns

    Bengals Legend Confident in Team, Despite Back-to-Back Losses

    Joe Burrow Takes Blame for Ugly Loss to Cleveland

    Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Blowout Loss to the Browns

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

    Postgame Observations: Browns Crush Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium

    T.J. Houshmandzadeh Compares Ja'Marr Chase to Former Pro Bowler

    Three Keys to Victory: Bengals vs Browns

    Key Matchups That Will Decide the Battle of Ohio

    Local TV Station Takes Shot at Baker Mayfield

    Ja'Marr Chase Makes Midseason All-Pro Team

    Staff Picks: Predictions for Sunday's Bengals-Browns Game

    Nine Teams Have Cap Room to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

    Chidobe Awuzie Praises Odell Beckham Jr. Ahead of Sunday's Game

    Joe Burrow Has High Expectations for Bengals Offense

    Film Breakdown: How Mike White Destroyed the Bengals' Defense

    Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Jets

    Bengals Stand Pat at Trade Deadline

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Brian Callahan, Lou Anarumo
    GM Report

    Two Bengals Assistant Coaches Could Get Head Coaching Interviews in Near Future

    17 seconds ago
    Ja'Marr Chase, Mac Jones
    News

    Ja'Marr Chase Officially Has Competition in the Offensive Rookie of the Year Race

    2 hours ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass against the Cleveland Browns in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Podcast: Expectations for the Second Half of the Season and the Bengals' Depth Chart

    3 hours ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) runs against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    More Trouble in Cleveland? Jarvis Landry Sounds Frustrated With Browns' Offense

    15 hours ago
    Joe Burrow, Bengals Huddle
    News

    Bengals Hold Firm in Power Rankings Following Bye Week

    17 hours ago
    Joe Burrow, Derek Carr
    News

    Bengals Favored in Week 11 Matchup Against Raiders

    19 hours ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips (23) runs with the ball against the Cleveland Browns in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Bengals Release Week 11 Depth Chart Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Raiders

    20 hours ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Le'Veon Bell (17) celebrates in the end zone after scoring touchdown during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Ravens Release Former All-Pro Running Back Le'Veon Bell

    22 hours ago