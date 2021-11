Two Bengals Assistant Coaches Could Get Head Coaching Interviews in Near Future

NFL teams could have their eyes on Zac Taylor's staff.

CINCINNATI — There seems to be one or two young coaches that come out of nowhere to land NFL head coaching jobs every winter.

Sean McVay is the most notable, but Zac Taylor was one of the coaches in 2019. Kliff Kingsbury was hired by the Cardinals that same year.

Which young coaches could be next?

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network talked with dozens of different NFL executives and personnel about which assistants could garner the most interest. Two members of the Bengals' coaching staff made the list.

Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher both appeared in the "others to watch" category.

Pelissero named 13 coaches that could garner serious interest this year, along with over 50 other candidates.

Callahan and Pitcher may fall in the "other" category, but if the Bengals' offense plays well in the second half of the season and Joe Burrow continues to show progress, there's no reason to think that one, if not both guys could at least get interviews for head coaching jobs.

