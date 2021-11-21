Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Postgame Observations: Joe Mixon, Evan McPherson Lead Bengals Past Raiders 32-13

    Cincinnati improves to 6-4 on the season.
    Author:

    The Bengals snapped a two-game losing streak by beating the Raiders 32-13 on Sunday in Las Vegas. 

    Cincinnati scored 19 fourth quarter points to pull away and cruise to their sixth win of the season. 

    The Bengals are in the thick of the AFC Playoff race. They improve to 6-4 on the season and are just one game behind the Ravens in the AFC North standings.

    Here are some postgame observations: 

    NFL Record

    Evan McPherson was arguably the Bengals' MVP on Sunday. The rookie made all four of his field goal attempts, including three 50-yard field goals (54, 53, 51) and a career-high 54-yarder. He tied an NFL record for the most makes from 50 or more yards in one game. 

    McPherson is 6-of-7 from 50+ this season. He did miss an extra point, but the rookie has been money for the Bengals. 

    For more on the Bengals, including exclusive interviews, subscribe to our YouTube Channel

    Joe's Time

    If McPherson isn't the MVP of today's game, then it's certainly Joe Mixon. The 25-year-old ran for 122 yards on 29 attempts and two touchdowns. 

    Mixon had four runs of 11 yards or more, including a 20-yard score that put the game away late in the fourth quarter. He helped the Bengals possess the ball and keep their momentum, even after the Raiders made it a one possession game in the fourth quarter. 

    Burrow Hangs Tough

    Joe Burrow took a bunch of shots from the Raiders' defense, especially early in this game. He was sacked three times and hit another five times. 

    The 24-year-old was limping after being sacked late in the first half, but he stayed in the game and didn't miss a snap.

    Burrow completed 20-of-29 passes for 148 yards and one touchdown. He did have a fumble, but didn't throw an interception for the first time since Week 4.

    Key Drive

    The Bengals' offense did exactly what they needed to do after the Raiders pulled within 16-13 in the fourth quarter. 

    They went on a 12-play, 62-yard drive that ended with six-yard touchdown from Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase. The drive took 6:39 off the clock and put the Raiders in a tough spot. 

    Answering the Call

    Bengals cornerback Eli Apple has taken his fair share of criticism, but he responded the right away on Sunday by securing a game-clinching interception. After Burrow found Chase for the touchdown, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr forced it to tight end Darren Waller. Apple was in perfect position and intercepted the pass.

    Bengals head coach Zac Taylor praised Apple earlier this week. His confidence in the former first rounder paid off, as he made a huge play for this defense.

    Watch Highlights From Sunday's Game Here

    Up Next

    The Bengals host the Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1 p.m. ET at Paul Brown Stadium. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders

    All Bengals Staff Gives Predictions For Sunday's Game in Vegas

    Super Bowl Champ Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

    Three Bold Predictions for Second Half of the Bengals Season

    Two Bengals Coaches Could Get Head Coaching Interviews

    Read More

    Ja'Marr Chase No Longer Clear Cut Favorite for Rookie of the Year

    Depth Chart Released: Who Will Be the Bengals' Kick Returner?

    Zac Taylor Weighs in on Jessie Bates' Comments

    Jessie Bates on First 9 Games: "My Mind Was on Other Things"

    Will Eli Apple Start in Week 11 Against Raiders?

    Bengals Get Help From Division Rivals in AFC North Race

    Exclusive: C.J. Uzomah on Achilles Recovery, Team Chemistry

    Ja'Marr Chase Isn't Top Rookie According to NFL Insider

    Dolphins Beat Ravens, Help Bengals in AFC North Race

    Film Breakdown: How Cincinnati Can Slop the Browns' Rushing Attack

    Will Bengals Pull Back Reins on Joe Burrow?

    Bengals Place Chidobe Awuzie on COVID-19 Reserve List

    Watch: Exclusive Interview With Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor

    Bengals Add Linebacker, Place Akeem Davis-Gaither on Injured Reserve

    Look: Bengals' AFC North Odds Plummet Following Loss to Browns

    Bengals Legend Confident in Team, Despite Back-to-Back Losses

    Joe Burrow Takes Blame for Ugly Loss to Cleveland

    Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Blowout Loss to the Browns

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

    Postgame Observations: Browns Crush Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium

    T.J. Houshmandzadeh Compares Ja'Marr Chase to Former Pro Bowler

    Key Matchups That Will Decide the Battle of Ohio

    Local TV Station Takes Shot at Baker Mayfield

    Ja'Marr Chase Makes Midseason All-Pro Team

    Chidobe Awuzie Praises Odell Beckham Jr. Ahead of Sunday's Game

    Joe Burrow Has High Expectations for Bengals Offense

    Film Breakdown: How Mike White Destroyed the Bengals' Defense

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) dives into the end zone to score a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Gameday

    Postgame Observations: Joe Mixon, Evan McPherson Lead Bengals Past Raiders 32-13

    just now
    USATSI_17208062_168390307_lowres
    Gameday

    Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Ja'Marr Chase for Touchdown

    26 minutes ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Gameday

    Joe Burrow Noticeably Limping After Taking Sack Against Raiders

    1 hour ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws the ball before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Gameday

    Halftime Observations: Bengals Lead Raiders 10-6 in Las Vegas

    1 hour ago
    Joe Mixon
    Gameday

    Watch: Joe Mixon Scores Touchdown, Bengals Take Lead Over Raiders

    1 hour ago
    Evan McPHerson
    Gameday

    Watch: Evan McPherson Drills 54-Yard Field Goal, Bengals and Raiders Tied 3-3

    2 hours ago
    Sep 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Gameday

    Watch: Andy Dalton Throws 49-Yard TD to Give Bears Lead Over Ravens

    2 hours ago
    Sep 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Watch: Andy Dalton Throws 60-Yard TD, Bears Take 7-6 Lead Over Ravens

    4 hours ago