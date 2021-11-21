Postgame Observations: Joe Mixon, Evan McPherson Lead Bengals Past Raiders 32-13

The Bengals snapped a two-game losing streak by beating the Raiders 32-13 on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Cincinnati scored 19 fourth quarter points to pull away and cruise to their sixth win of the season.

The Bengals are in the thick of the AFC Playoff race. They improve to 6-4 on the season and are just one game behind the Ravens in the AFC North standings.

Here are some postgame observations:

NFL Record

Evan McPherson was arguably the Bengals' MVP on Sunday. The rookie made all four of his field goal attempts, including three 50-yard field goals (54, 53, 51) and a career-high 54-yarder. He tied an NFL record for the most makes from 50 or more yards in one game.

McPherson is 6-of-7 from 50+ this season. He did miss an extra point, but the rookie has been money for the Bengals.

Joe's Time

If McPherson isn't the MVP of today's game, then it's certainly Joe Mixon. The 25-year-old ran for 122 yards on 29 attempts and two touchdowns.

Mixon had four runs of 11 yards or more, including a 20-yard score that put the game away late in the fourth quarter. He helped the Bengals possess the ball and keep their momentum, even after the Raiders made it a one possession game in the fourth quarter.

Burrow Hangs Tough

Joe Burrow took a bunch of shots from the Raiders' defense, especially early in this game. He was sacked three times and hit another five times.

The 24-year-old was limping after being sacked late in the first half, but he stayed in the game and didn't miss a snap.

Burrow completed 20-of-29 passes for 148 yards and one touchdown. He did have a fumble, but didn't throw an interception for the first time since Week 4.

Key Drive

The Bengals' offense did exactly what they needed to do after the Raiders pulled within 16-13 in the fourth quarter.

They went on a 12-play, 62-yard drive that ended with six-yard touchdown from Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase. The drive took 6:39 off the clock and put the Raiders in a tough spot.

Answering the Call

Bengals cornerback Eli Apple has taken his fair share of criticism, but he responded the right away on Sunday by securing a game-clinching interception. After Burrow found Chase for the touchdown, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr forced it to tight end Darren Waller. Apple was in perfect position and intercepted the pass.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor praised Apple earlier this week. His confidence in the former first rounder paid off, as he made a huge play for this defense.

Up Next

The Bengals host the Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1 p.m. ET at Paul Brown Stadium.

