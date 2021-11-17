Ja'Marr Chase Officially Has Competition in the Offensive Rookie of the Year Race

Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ja'Marr Chase No Longer Sole Favorite to Win Offensive Rookie of the Year

    The 21-year-old has some competition.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase got off to an historic start to his NFL career, which led many to pencil him in as Offensive Rookie of the Year. 

    Chase's numbers have tapered off in recent weeks and the emergence of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has drastically changed the odds. 

    After weeks of being the clear cut favorite, Chase and Jones are co-favorites to win the award (-110) according to BetOnline. Najee Harris is a distant second (+1200). 

    Jones' odds have increased over the past three weeks, meanwhile Chase's odds have gotten longer in each of the past three weeks. 

    Check out the complete Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds head into Week 11 below. 

    (Courtesy of BetOnline).

    Mac Jones -110 (10/11)

    Ja'Marr Chase -110 (10/11)

    Najee Harris +1200 (12/1)

    DeVonta Smith +4000 (40/1)

    Trevor Lawrence +5000 (50/1)

    Justin Fields +5000 (50/1)

    Kyle Pitts +5000 (50/1) 

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Depth Chart Released: Who Will Be the Bengals' Kick Returner?

    Zac Taylor Weighs in on Jessie Bates' Comments

    Jessie Bates on First 9 Games: "My Mind Was on Other Things"

    Will Eli Apple Start in Week 11 Against Raiders?

    Bengals Get Help From Division Rivals in AFC North Race

    Exclusive: C.J. Uzomah on Achilles Recovery, Team Chemistry

    Ja'Marr Chase Isn't Top Rookie According to NFL Insider

    Dolphins Beat Ravens, Help Bengals in AFC North Race

    Film Breakdown: How Cincinnati Can Slop the Browns' Rushing Attack

    Will Bengals Pull Back Reins on Joe Burrow?

    Read More

    Bengals Place Chidobe Awuzie on COVID-19 Reserve List

    Watch: Exclusive Interview With Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor

    Bengals Add Linebacker, Place Akeem Davis-Gaither on Injured Reserve

    Look: Bengals' AFC North Odds Plummet Following Loss to Browns

    Bengals Legend Confident in Team, Despite Back-to-Back Losses

    Joe Burrow Takes Blame for Ugly Loss to Cleveland

    Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Blowout Loss to the Browns

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

    Postgame Observations: Browns Crush Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium

    T.J. Houshmandzadeh Compares Ja'Marr Chase to Former Pro Bowler

    Three Keys to Victory: Bengals vs Browns

    Key Matchups That Will Decide the Battle of Ohio

    Local TV Station Takes Shot at Baker Mayfield

    Ja'Marr Chase Makes Midseason All-Pro Team

    Staff Picks: Predictions for Sunday's Bengals-Browns Game

    Nine Teams Have Cap Room to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

    Chidobe Awuzie Praises Odell Beckham Jr. Ahead of Sunday's Game

    Joe Burrow Has High Expectations for Bengals Offense

    Film Breakdown: How Mike White Destroyed the Bengals' Defense

    Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Jets

    Bengals Stand Pat at Trade Deadline

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Ja'Marr Chase, Mac Jones
    News

    Ja'Marr Chase Officially Has Competition in the Offensive Rookie of the Year Race

    16 seconds ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass against the Cleveland Browns in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Podcast: Expectations for the Second Half of the Season and the Bengals' Depth Chart

    1 hour ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) runs against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    More Trouble in Cleveland? Jarvis Landry Sounds Frustrated With Browns' Offense

    13 hours ago
    Joe Burrow, Bengals Huddle
    News

    Bengals Hold Firm in Power Rankings Following Bye Week

    15 hours ago
    Joe Burrow, Derek Carr
    News

    Bengals Favored in Week 11 Matchup Against Raiders

    17 hours ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips (23) runs with the ball against the Cleveland Browns in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Bengals Release Week 11 Depth Chart Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Raiders

    18 hours ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Le'Veon Bell (17) celebrates in the end zone after scoring touchdown during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Ravens Release Former All-Pro Running Back Le'Veon Bell

    19 hours ago
    Jessie Bates, Zac Taylor
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Zac Taylor Weighs in on Jessie Bates' Comments About the First Half of the Season

    23 hours ago