Ja'Marr Chase Officially Has Competition in the Offensive Rookie of the Year Race

The 21-year-old has some competition.

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase got off to an historic start to his NFL career, which led many to pencil him in as Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Chase's numbers have tapered off in recent weeks and the emergence of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has drastically changed the odds.

After weeks of being the clear cut favorite, Chase and Jones are co-favorites to win the award (-110) according to BetOnline. Najee Harris is a distant second (+1200).

Jones' odds have increased over the past three weeks, meanwhile Chase's odds have gotten longer in each of the past three weeks.

Check out the complete Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds head into Week 11 below.

(Courtesy of BetOnline).

Mac Jones -110 (10/11)

Ja'Marr Chase -110 (10/11)

Najee Harris +1200 (12/1)

DeVonta Smith +4000 (40/1)

Trevor Lawrence +5000 (50/1)

Justin Fields +5000 (50/1)

Kyle Pitts +5000 (50/1)

