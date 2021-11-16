Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Zac Taylor Weighs in on Jessie Bates' Comments About the First Half of the Season

    The star safety hasn't lived up to expectations so far this season.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Bengals safety Jessie Bates was honest with reporters on Monday when asked about his performance during the first half of the season. 

    "I feel like my mind was ... Honestly, it was on other things throughout the first part of the season," Bates said.

    The fourth-year safety is in the final year of his rookie contract. His agent and the Bengals were unable to come to an agreement before the season started. 

    A deal could still get done at some point, but admitting that he wasn't totally focused on football is a glaring admission from Bates, who was arguably the Bengals' best player coming into the season.

    "That's what makes Jessie such a great player is that he knows he capable of being one of the top safeties to play this game in a long time," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "That's his standard for himself, so when guys like that feel like they're not living up to their standard they're hard on themselves. I didn't hear what his answer was, but that's why you like coaching guys like that, because their mentality is they've always got to get better."

    Does Taylor agree that Bates' play has fallen off this season? 

    "I think he's like everybody on this team, there have been a lot of really good moments for Jessie and this entire defense," Taylor said. "Over the last two weeks our team has to get back to where we were the weeks before that. I have a lot of faith that we will."

    Bates has 55 tackles and one interception in eight games this season. He only has one pass defensed after having a career-high 15 pass breakups a season ago. 

    That number has to go up in the second half of the season if Bates is going to help the Bengals make a playoff run. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Jessie Bates on First 9 Games: "My Mind Was on Other Things"

    Will Eli Apple Start in Week 11 Against Raiders?

    Bengals Get Help From Division Rivals in AFC North Race

    Exclusive: C.J. Uzomah on Achilles Recovery, Team Chemistry

    Ja'Marr Chase Isn't Top Rookie According to NFL Insider

    Dolphins Beat Ravens, Help Bengals in AFC North Race

    Film Breakdown: How Cincinnati Can Slop the Browns' Rushing Attack

    Will Bengals Pull Back Reins on Joe Burrow?

    Bengals Place Chidobe Awuzie on COVID-19 Reserve List

    Watch: Exclusive Interview With Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor

    Bengals Add Linebacker, Place Akeem Davis-Gaither on Injured Reserve

    Read More

    Look: Bengals' AFC North Odds Plummet Following Loss to Browns

    Bengals Legend Confident in Team, Despite Back-to-Back Losses

    Joe Burrow Takes Blame for Ugly Loss to Cleveland

    Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Blowout Loss to the Browns

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

    Postgame Observations: Browns Crush Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium

    T.J. Houshmandzadeh Compares Ja'Marr Chase to Former Pro Bowler

    Three Keys to Victory: Bengals vs Browns

    Key Matchups That Will Decide the Battle of Ohio

    Local TV Station Takes Shot at Baker Mayfield

    Ja'Marr Chase Makes Midseason All-Pro Team

    Staff Picks: Predictions for Sunday's Bengals-Browns Game

    Nine Teams Have Cap Room to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

    Chidobe Awuzie Praises Odell Beckham Jr. Ahead of Sunday's Game

    Joe Burrow Has High Expectations for Bengals Offense

    Film Breakdown: How Mike White Destroyed the Bengals' Defense

    Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Jets

    Bengals Stand Pat at Trade Deadline

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Jessie Bates, Zac Taylor
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Zac Taylor Weighs in on Jessie Bates' Comments About the First Half of the Season

    18 seconds ago
    Jessie Bates
    News

    Podcast: Jessie Bates' Comments, Joe Burrow and the Second Half of the Season

    38 minutes ago
    Nov 8, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Houston Texans defensive back Michael Thomas (28) and linebacker Tyrell Adams (50) combine to bring down Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tyler Eifert (88) during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Following Bye Week

    17 hours ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) after the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Jessie Bates on First Half of Season: 'My Mind Was on Other Things'

    18 hours ago
    Akeem Davis-Gaither
    News

    Akeem Davis-Gaither to Undergo Surgery, Could Miss Rest of Season

    18 hours ago
    Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and head coach Zac Taylor celebrate as they leave the field after the win as time expired against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Bengals in Rare Company in Wacky AFC Conference

    19 hours ago
    Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) leaves the field after his team defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-10 at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Will Eli Apple Start in Week 11 Against Raiders?

    22 hours ago
    Aug 27, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (center)during training camp at the teams practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Podcast: Midseason Review With Bengals OC Brian Callahan—Part Two

    23 hours ago