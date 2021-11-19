Skip to main content
    November 19, 2021
    Chris Long on Joe Burrow: He 'High Key Reminds Me of (Tom) Brady'

    More praise for the Bengals' star quarterback.
    CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow has drawn comparisons to some of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game over the past two years. 

    The 24-year-old is off to an impressive start this season and has the Bengals in position to potentially make the playoffs for the first time since 2015. 

    If Cincinnati is going to make the postseason, then Burrow is going to have to have a big second half of the season. 

    Former Super Bowl Champion Chris Long gave the Bengals' star his stamp of approval on Thursday night.

    "Burrow high key reminds me of (Tom) Brady," Long tweeted

    Long and Brady were teammates in 2016 during a season that ended with the Patriots' improbable comeback against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. 

    Long helped Philadelphia beat New England in Super Bowl LII the following season. 

    If anyone is qualified to make the comparison, it's Long. He played against Brady on the highest stage and watched the legendary quarterback orchestrate the best comeback in Super Bowl history. 

    Time will tell if Burrow can become one of the all-time greats, but it isn't the first and probably won't be the last time he's compared to an NFL legend. 

