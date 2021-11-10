Will Bengals Pull Back the Reins on the Suddenly Turnover Prone Joe Burrow?

The 24-year-old is tied for the NFL lead with 11 interceptions.

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow has played well so far this season for the Bengals.

He's top 10 in a bunch of passing categories, including completion percentage (68.2%, 8th), yards (2,497, 5th), yards-per-attempt (8.7, 3rd), and touchdown passes (20, 3rd).

Burrow is also tied for the league lead with 11 interceptions. He's thrown one in each of the past five games, including an ugly pick-six against the Browns in Week 9.

The Bengals put a lot on Burrow's plate. He has the freedom to make any changes he wants at the line of scrimmage. He has a say in the game plan and has as much responsibility as any young quarterback in the NFL.

Head coach Zac Taylor and company don't plan on pulling back the reins in the second half of the season, even though Burrow is leading the league in interceptions.

"Maybe if that was leading to the turnovers, yes. It's not leading to the turnovers," Taylor said on the Locked on Bengals podcast. "I think that would be fun for people to sit in there with me and Joe and go through every different interception and see what the reasoning was and maybe that would help people take a deep breath. But that's not a concern of ours going forward that he's turnover prone or making bad decisions. I feel confident that he's in a good spot and gonna lead us to a lot more points going forward."

If the Bengals are going to make a run to the postseason, Burrow is going to be the one that gets them there.

Listen to our exclusive interview with Taylor below.

