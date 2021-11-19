Week 11 Predictions: All Bengals Staff Gives Picks for Sunday's Game Against Raiders

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to right the ship on Sunday against the Raiders following back-to-back losses.

They're 5-4 on the season and in third place in the AFC North.

The All Bengals team made our predictions for Sunday's matchup. Check them out below!

Elise Jesse, All Bengals Insider

Season Record: 2-7

How many times can I say that the stakes are high for Cincinnati this season? Not enough apparently. The stakes have been high for weeks for Zac Taylor’s squad. After playing themselves all the way down to the eighth spot in the AFC standings, they must win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday to keep their postseason hopes and dreams alive.

After a week off to recalibrate and regroup, I’m anxious to see what the Bengals bring on the road. It was clear to me after their losses to the Jets and the Browns in back-to-back weeks that they were in desperate need of some midseason adjusting.

Is a win doable for Cincinnati? Yes. They have to keep Joe Burrow upright to accomplish that mission. The Bengals offensive line needs to handle Yannick Ngakoue's speed off the edge which will be a monumental task for Jonah Williams. Ngakoue has 41 pressures this season and has been fantastic for the Raiders pass rush.

I sort of feel like I jinx Cincinnati every time I pick them, as if my pick is powerful enough to impact their play (laugh with me), but I’m going with the road team this week in Las Vegas.

Prediction: Bengals 24, Raiders 21

Russ Heltman, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 4-5

The Bengals have to pick themselves off of the mat in what looks like a loser-leaves-town matchup in a crowded AFC playoff picture. The off-field issues surrounding this Raiders team appear to be taking their toll as the adrenaline from interim head coach Rich Bisaccia wears off.

Derek Carr has struggled of late, posting his two worst Pro Football Focus grades this season over the past two weeks. That said, the Bengals haven't won a game after the bye in over five seasons. The entire franchise knows how much is riding on this game. That pressure will be too much on the road.

The Raiders get home with their front-four, confuse Burrow in zone coverage, and hand the Bengals their third-straight loss.

Prediction: Raiders 27, Bengals 20

Nicole Zembrodt, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 4-5

Both teams are coming off ugly back-to-back losses. However, the Bengals have had a week to reset with their bye, whereas the Raiders are searching for their identity in the midst of their roller coaster season.

This game will come down to containing the Las Vegas' pass rush led by Maxx Crosby and Ngakoue. The Browns pressured Burrow not just from the front seven, but the defensive backs brought heat too. If Cincinnati can give Burrow cushion in the pocket, expect him to bounce back from his disappointing game against Cleveland. Patrick Mahomes threw for 406 of the Chiefs 516 total offensive yards last week.

The defense will need to contain Darren Waller. He is a game changer, but the Bengals have done a decent job against TJ Hockenson and Mark Andrews earlier in the season. Cincinnati gets it done on the road.

Prediction: Bengals 31, Raiders 27

Blake Jewell, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 4-5

Coming off of two straight losses and the bye week, I think the Bengals get back on track in Vegas. The defense needs to play at a higher level, and even though Waller is a massive threat, I think they still have a solid game and hold the Raiders enough to get the big win on the road.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Raiders 21

Mike Santagata, All Bengals Film Analyst

Season Record: 3-6

The Las Vegas Raiders have been on a similar path to the Cincinnati Bengals this season. They started hot, but have gone cold in recent weeks. They have a pair of good pass rushing defensive ends in Ngakoue and Crosby, so the Bengals offensive tackles will be tested.

On the flip side, the Raiders offense poses a few threats, including Hunter Renfrow, Waller, and Desean Jackson. It will be pivotal for the Bengals to limit the trio.

I think the Bengals do just enough to escape Las Vegas with a victory. While the Raiders defense was playing well, they just got beaten up pretty badly by Kansas City.

Prediction: Bengals 24, Raiders 21

Lindsay Patterson, All Bengals Reporter

Season Record: 0-1

The bye week went well for the Bengals in the AFC North and now they will play seven of their final eight games against the AFC. The club still controls their playoff destiny and the best way to do that would be to get a win after the bye week against the Raiders. Cincinnati had an extra week to prepare and I think it's important to get Joe Mixon more involved on the ground and in the passing game. They need a bounce back game from the defense and while we don't know how good this unit is, I think they can take advantage of the Raiders offense that has struggled in recent weeks. I've changed my mind on this game a couple times this week, but I'm rolling with Cincinnati.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Raiders 20

James Rapien, All Bengals Publisher

Season Record: 3-6

Can you say shootout? That's exactly what Sunday's game in Las Vegas is going to be.

The Bengals' defense has struggled in recent weeks and no one should expect them to slow down Carr, Waller and company.

With that said, this offense should have plenty of success—both on the ground and through the air.

Burrow has his best game of the season and the Bengals score just enough to win in the desert.

Prediction: Bengals 38, Raiders 34

For more on Sunday's game, watch the video below.

