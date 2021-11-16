CINCINNATI — The Bengals have plenty of holes to fill following injuries to a few key players, including safety Brandon Wilson, who suffered a torn ACL in Cincinnati's loss to Cleveland.

With Wilson out, the Bengals will turn to Darius Phillips on kickoff returns according to their unofficial depth chart. Phillips has returned punts for them all season. Now he'll handle kickoffs as well.

Rookie running back Chris Evans is next on the depth chart behind Phillips at kickoff returner. It wouldn't be surprising to see him get a chance to return kicks this season.

“Darius is probably the leading guy," special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons said last week. "We certainly have to get some extra guys in the mix, right, in case something happens to Darius. We’ll take a look at a variety of guys. We got a couple of guys on the practice squad, we have a couple of guys on the active roster actually that could be potential candidates for that spot. There’s gonna be inexperience when it comes to that for sure."

Evans appears to be first in line to get a chance if something happens to Phillips or if he doesn't fare well on kickoff returns.

It's also worth noting that Vernon Hargreaves III is listed as the third-string outside cornerback behind Chidobe Awuzie and Phillips. The Bengals acquired the veteran on waivers from the Texans earlier this month.

Hargreaves is also considered the third-team nickel cornerback behind Mike Hilton and Jalen Davis.

Check out the Bengals' complete unofficial depth chart for Week 11 below.

