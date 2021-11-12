Dolphins Beat Ravens on Thursday Night Football, Bengals Gain Ground in AFC North
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are off this week, but they're going to gain some ground in the AFC North standings.
The Dolphins beat the Ravens 22-10 on Thursday night to improve to 3-7 on the season.
Baltimore falls to 6-3, just one game better than the Steelers (5-3), Browns (5-4) and Bengals (5-4).
Cincinnati has lost two-straight games, but their chances of winning the AFC North are alive and well, especially after the Ravens' ugly performance on Thursday Night Football.
The Bengals are back in action next week. They travel to Las Vegas to play the Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 4:05 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Film Breakdown: How Cincinnati Can Slop the Browns' Rushing Attack
Will Bengals Pull Back Reins on Joe Burrow?
Bengals Place Chidobe Awuzie on COVID-19 Reserve List
Watch: Exclusive Interview With Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor
Bengals Add Linebacker, Place Akeem Davis-Gaither on Injured Reserve
Look: Bengals' AFC North Odds Plummet Following Loss to Browns
Bengals Legend Confident in Team, Despite Back-to-Back Losses
Joe Burrow Takes Blame for Ugly Loss to Cleveland
Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Loss to the Browns
Three Down Look at the Bengals' Blowout Loss to the Browns
Read More
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Browns
Postgame Observations: Browns Crush Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium
T.J. Houshmandzadeh Compares Ja'Marr Chase to Former Pro Bowler
Three Keys to Victory: Bengals vs Browns
Key Matchups That Will Decide the Battle of Ohio
Local TV Station Takes Shot at Baker Mayfield
Ja'Marr Chase Makes Midseason All-Pro Team
Staff Picks: Predictions for Sunday's Bengals-Browns Game
Nine Teams Have Cap Room to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.
Chidobe Awuzie Praises Odell Beckham Jr. Ahead of Sunday's Game
Joe Burrow Has High Expectations for Bengals Offense
Film Breakdown: How Mike White Destroyed the Bengals' Defense
Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Jets
Bengals Stand Pat at Trade Deadline
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals