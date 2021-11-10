Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Podcast: Exclusive Interview With Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals enter the bye week with a 5-4 record. Head coach Zac Taylor joins James Rapien and Jake Liscow to discuss the first nine games of the season, Joe Burrow's interceptions, the struggles on defense and so much more. 

    Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

    Sep 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor celebrates following the overtime win against the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
