    • November 14, 2021
    AFC North Roundup: Where Things Stand Following the Bengals' Bye Week

    Cincinnati got some help this week.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals might've been off this week, but they got some help from their AFC North rivals. 

    Baltimore's loss to Miami on Thursday night gave us a glimpse of what the rest of Week 10 would be like for the division. 

    Baker Mayfield and the Browns were crushed by the Patriots 45-7. They fall to 5-5 on the year. 

    The Mason Rudolph-led Steelers tied the Lions 16-16. It was the first tie in the NFL since the Bengals and Eagles tied in Week 3 of last season. 

    Baltimore is in first place in the AFC North, despite their loss to Miami at 6-3. The Steelers are a half game ahead of the Bengals at 5-3-1. Cincinnati is in third place at 5-4 and Cleveland is in the division cellar at 5-5.

    It was a productive bye week for the Bengals and their chances of winning the AFC North are still alive following a wacky Week 10. 

    Nov 14, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche (55) dives for a ball fumbled by Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. The browns recovered the ball on the play. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
    Aug 19, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    Watch: Baker Mayfield Leaves Game After Taking Big Hit

    Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) smiles at Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) after a catch during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    Odell Beckham Jr. Thanks Browns For Opportunity Following Ugly Ending in Cleveland

    Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22), center celebrates a tackle for loss of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) (not pictured) in the first quarter during a Week 3 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers Sept 26
    Bengals Activate Chidobe Awuzie From COVID-19 Reserve List

    Nov 13, 2021
    Andrew Billings
    Former Bengals DT Andrew Billings Waived By Browns

    Nov 13, 2021
    Oct 24, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (2) during the second half against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    Rams Wide-Out Suffers Season-Ending Injury After Odell Beckham Jr. Signing

    Nov 13, 2021
    Eric Bieniemy
    Just How Close Were the Bengals to Hiring Eric Bieniemy in 2019?

    Nov 13, 2021
    Oct 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) smiles after the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    Exclusive: C.J. Uzomah Shares Details About Achilles Recovery, Player Chemistry

    Nov 12, 2021