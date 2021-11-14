AFC North Roundup: Where Things Stand Following the Bengals' Bye Week

Cincinnati got some help this week.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals might've been off this week, but they got some help from their AFC North rivals.

Baltimore's loss to Miami on Thursday night gave us a glimpse of what the rest of Week 10 would be like for the division.

Baker Mayfield and the Browns were crushed by the Patriots 45-7. They fall to 5-5 on the year.

The Mason Rudolph-led Steelers tied the Lions 16-16. It was the first tie in the NFL since the Bengals and Eagles tied in Week 3 of last season.

Baltimore is in first place in the AFC North, despite their loss to Miami at 6-3. The Steelers are a half game ahead of the Bengals at 5-3-1. Cincinnati is in third place at 5-4 and Cleveland is in the division cellar at 5-5.

It was a productive bye week for the Bengals and their chances of winning the AFC North are still alive following a wacky Week 10.

