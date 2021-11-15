Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Will Eli Apple Start in Week 11 Against Raiders?

    The veteran cornerback has been inconsistent this season.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals return to Paul Brown Stadium on Monday following a productive bye week. 

    All three AFC North teams that were in front of Cincinnati lost or tied in Week 10, which means the Bengals are just one game behind the first-place Ravens.

    If Cincinnati is going to make a real run at the division, then they need to solve a few issues, including a question mark at cornerback. 

    With Trae Waynes on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, they were forced to turn to Eli Apple early in the season. The former first round pick has had an up-and-down start to his Bengals' tenure. 

    The first few games of the season were rough for Apple, then he bounced back and played well. 

    Unfortunately, much like the Bengals' defense as a whole, Apple's run came crashing down in Cincinnati's final two games before the bye. He gave up multiple plays to the Jets and Browns, including a 60-yard touchdown to Donovan Peoples-Jones. 

    "Playing corner in this league is very difficult. You're going to have to cover some really good receivers, you're going to be put on an island, you're going to win some and lose some," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. "You have to be able to bounce back and put that one behind you. We've got faith in Eli Apple and expect him to continue to step up."

    The Bengals have added two experienced cornerbacks to their roster in recent weeks. First, they claimed Tre Flowers from the Seahawks. They also claimed Vernon Hargeaves III from the Texans

    It doesn't sound like either guy is going to take Apple's starting job—at least not yet. 

    "I think what we'll do is see how those guys fit our scheme and see what their strengths are. The better thing to do is to involve them in some smaller roles to get them involved in the same system and the communication aspect of things and we'll just see if anyone expands their role going forward," Taylor said. "We've added veteran corner experience and anyone who's been around this league long enough knows that in November, December, January, that's going to pay dividends having a lot guys there for a variety of reasons. So it's good to get some guys who have played ball in the NFL before."

    If Waynes continues to miss time and Apple struggles then the Bengals have experienced backups that they can lean on, but it doesn't seem like they plan on making a change at cornerback ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders.

    Read Hobson's entire conversation with Taylor here.

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Bengals Get Help From Division Rivals in AFC North Race

    Exclusive: C.J. Uzomah on Achilles Recovery, Team Chemistry

    Ja'Marr Chase Isn't Top Rookie According to NFL Insider

    Dolphins Beat Ravens, Help Bengals in AFC North Race

    Film Breakdown: How Cincinnati Can Slop the Browns' Rushing Attack

    Will Bengals Pull Back Reins on Joe Burrow?

    Bengals Place Chidobe Awuzie on COVID-19 Reserve List

    Watch: Exclusive Interview With Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor

    Bengals Add Linebacker, Place Akeem Davis-Gaither on Injured Reserve

    Read More

    Look: Bengals' AFC North Odds Plummet Following Loss to Browns

    Bengals Legend Confident in Team, Despite Back-to-Back Losses

    Joe Burrow Takes Blame for Ugly Loss to Cleveland

    Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Blowout Loss to the Browns

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

    Postgame Observations: Browns Crush Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium

    T.J. Houshmandzadeh Compares Ja'Marr Chase to Former Pro Bowler

    Three Keys to Victory: Bengals vs Browns

    Key Matchups That Will Decide the Battle of Ohio

    Local TV Station Takes Shot at Baker Mayfield

    Ja'Marr Chase Makes Midseason All-Pro Team

    Staff Picks: Predictions for Sunday's Bengals-Browns Game

    Nine Teams Have Cap Room to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

    Chidobe Awuzie Praises Odell Beckham Jr. Ahead of Sunday's Game

    Joe Burrow Has High Expectations for Bengals Offense

    Film Breakdown: How Mike White Destroyed the Bengals' Defense

    Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Jets

    Bengals Stand Pat at Trade Deadline

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) leaves the field after his team defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-10 at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Will Eli Apple Start in Week 11 Against Raiders?

    10 seconds ago
    Aug 27, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (center)during training camp at the teams practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Podcast: Midseason Review With Bengals OC Brian Callahan—Part Two

    40 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche (55) dives for a ball fumbled by Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. The browns recovered the ball on the play. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    AFC North Roundup: Where Things Stand Following the Bengals' Bye Week

    17 hours ago
    Aug 19, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Watch: Baker Mayfield Leaves Game After Taking Big Hit

    18 hours ago
    Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) smiles at Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) after a catch during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Odell Beckham Jr. Thanks Browns For Opportunity Following Ugly Ending in Cleveland

    Nov 13, 2021
    Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22), center celebrates a tackle for loss of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) (not pictured) in the first quarter during a Week 3 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers Sept 26
    News

    Bengals Activate Chidobe Awuzie From COVID-19 Reserve List

    Nov 13, 2021
    Andrew Billings
    News

    Former Bengals DT Andrew Billings Waived By Browns

    Nov 13, 2021
    Oct 24, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (2) during the second half against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Rams Wide-Out Suffers Season-Ending Injury After Odell Beckham Jr. Signing

    Nov 13, 2021