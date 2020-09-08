SI.com
Colin Kaepernick returns to Madden for the first time since 2016

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Colin Kaepernick is back. No, he didn't sign with an NFL team, but he is returning to the virtual gridiron. 

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is a playable character in Madden 21. It's the first time he's been featured in the game since the 2016 edition. 

EA Sports released a statement about the decision:

"Colin Kaepernick is one of the top free agents in football and a starting-caliber quarterback. The team at EA sports, along with millions of Madden NFL fans want to see him back in our game. We've had a long relationship with Colin through Madden NFL and worked through our past soundtrack mistakes.

Knowing that our EA SPORTS experiences are platforms for players to create, we want to make Madden NFL a place that reflect's Colin's position and talent, rates him as a starting QB, and empowers our fans to express their hopes for the future of football. We've worked with Colin to make this possible, and we're excited to bring it to all of you today."

Starting today in Madden NFL 21, fans can put Colin Kaepernick at the help of any NFL team in Franchise mode, as well as play with him in Play Now. We look forward to seeing Colin on Madden NFL teams everywhere."

Kaepernick was given an 81 rating, which would make him a serviceable starting option in the classic video game. He hasn't played since the 2016 season. He began kneeling during the national anthem in protest of racial inequality in America. He's still a free agent in real life, but hopes to continue his playing career. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

