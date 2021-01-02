Cris Collinsworth on Joe Burrow: 'I Just Love His Demeanor'

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow has received his fair share of praise over the past two years.

Bengals legend Cris Collinsworth is the latest to complement the rookie signal-caller.

"I love the fact that A, he's from Ohio. B, he's given Bengals fans a new form of hope," Collinsworth said on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "I mean a hope that not just will they be good again, but they have the chance to be great again and they have a chance to win a Super Bowl. And I just love his demeanor. I loved the way that he carried himself from the first day that he came to Cincinnati. He was all business all the time and I think at the quarterback position you really need someone with that level of buy in right from the start because then the guys around him start thinking ‘if that rookie quarterback’s gonna study that hard I better start getting into my playbook here a little bit too. I think that he represents sort of the work ethic of Cincinnati in a way that really makes us all proud.”

Burrow is currently rehabbing from a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee. He's expected to make a full recovery.

The Bengals legend is right about hope. Burrow brought a belief that fans haven't had in this organization since Collinsworth was catching passes from Boomer Esiason.

It's up to this franchise to make sure they put the necessary pieces around their young star. From the coaching staff to offensive line and weapons—they need to get it right this offseason to give Burrow a real shot to fulfill the hopes and expectations of the fan base.

Listen to Dan Hoard's entire conversation with Collinsworth below.

