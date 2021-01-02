NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Cris Collinsworth on Joe Burrow: 'I Just Love His Demeanor'

More praise for the Cincinnati Bengals' star quarterback
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow has received his fair share of praise over the past two years. 

Bengals legend Cris Collinsworth is the latest to complement the rookie signal-caller.

"I love the fact that A, he's from Ohio. B, he's given Bengals fans a new form of hope," Collinsworth said on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "I mean a hope that not just will they be good again, but they have the chance to be great again and they have a chance to win a Super Bowl. And I just love his demeanor. I loved the way that he carried himself from the first day that he came to Cincinnati. He was all business all the time and I think at the quarterback position you really need someone with that level of buy in right from the start because then the guys around him start thinking ‘if that rookie quarterback’s gonna study that hard I better start getting into my playbook here a little bit too. I think that he represents sort of the work ethic of Cincinnati in a way that really makes us all proud.”

Burrow is currently rehabbing from a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee. He's expected to make a full recovery. 

The Bengals legend is right about hope. Burrow brought a belief that fans haven't had in this organization since Collinsworth was catching passes from Boomer Esiason. 

It's up to this franchise to make sure they put the necessary pieces around their young star. From the coaching staff to offensive line and weapons—they need to get it right this offseason to give Burrow a real shot to fulfill the hopes and expectations of the fan base.

Listen to Dan Hoard's entire conversation with Collinsworth below.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Oct 11, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) speaks with offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cris Collinsworth on Joe Burrow: 'I Just Love His Demeanor'

© Kareem Elgazzar via Imagn Content Services, LLC
News

Sources: Bengals Moving on From Multiple Coaches After Sunday's Season Finale

Tee Higgins Record edit (1)
News

Cris Collinsworth Praises Tee Higgins Ahead of Sunday's Matchup Against the Ravens

Jan 1, 2021; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) celebrates after defeating the Clemson Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Justin Fields' Performance in Sugar Bowl Could Impact Bengals' Chances of Drafting Penei Sewell

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Mike Daniels (76) and Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap (96) take the field during introductions before the first quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. The Bengals led 17-10 at halftime. Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals
News

Mike Daniels Tests Positive For COVID-19, Multiple Players Could Be Close Contacts

© Sam Greene via Imagn Content Services, LLC
News

Germaine Pratt Essentially Guarantees Win Over Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mitchell Wilcox (84) catches a pass during training camp at the Paul Brown Stadium practice field in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp
News

Bengals Promote Rookie Tight End Mitchell Wilcox to the Active Roster

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) celebrates after breaking up a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) during the Week 2 NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Nfl Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals
News

William Jackson III Ruled Out For Sunday's Game Against Ravens

© Kareem Elgazzar via Imagn Content Services, LLC
AllBengals Insiders+

Sources: Bengals Planning Major Shakeup to Zac Taylor's Coaching Staff