NFL News: Ravens Plan to Sign Dez Bryant to Their Practice Squad

CINCINNATI — The Baltimore Ravens have had a busy day. They agreed to trade for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue on Thursday morning.

They're following that up by kicking the tires on former All-Pro wide receiver Dez Bryant. Baltimore plans on signing Bryant to their practice squad if his workout goes well according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

He will also have to pass a physical before signing with the team.

Bryant hasn't played in the NFL since 2018 when he signed a one-year deal with the Saints. He suffered a torn Achilles just two days after signing his contract. He didn't appear in a game for New Orleans.

He spent the entire 2019 season rehabbing his Achilles and has reportedly kept himself in shape in hopes of getting one more opportunity. Bryant worked out for the Ravens in August.

Bryant was a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro during his eight seasons with the Cowboys. Dallas selected him in the first-round (24th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft.

He may not be close to the player that he once was, but this gives him a chance to show that he can help a Ravens' offense that has struggled in back-to-back playoff games. At 6-2, 220 pounds, Bryant gives third-year quarterback Lamar Jackson a big-bodied wide receiver to throw to in critical situations.

If Bryant isn't able to contribute anymore, then the Ravens can release him or choose not to promote him to the active roster.

It's a low-risk, moderate reward signing that could payoff in January.

