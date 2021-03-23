Podcast: Evaluating the Bengals' Haul in Free Agency, Kyle Pitts' Stock and Veteran Targets

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast

CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Jake Liscow breakdown the Bengals' moves in free agency, plus Kyle Pitts' draft stock is rising and a look at some top veteran targets.

Listen to the Locked on Bengals podcast below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For the latest free agency news, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Four Players the Bengals Should Target in Free Agency

Grading Riley Reiff's deal with the Bengals

Zembrodt: It's a 'New Dey' at Paul Brown Stadium

Bengals 'in contact' with Pro Bowl offensive lineman

Bengals Trade Ryan Finley to Texans

Geno Atkins Released, Bengals Move on From Franchise Legend

Riley Reiff Signs With Bengals

Bengals offensive coordinator praises Kenny Golladay

An Open Letter to A.J. Green

EXCLUSIVE: A.J. Green Looks to Revitalize His Career in Arizona

Mike Hilton Could Help Solve one of the Bengals' Biggest Issues

Top Center Released As Veteran Offensive Line Market Grows

Bengals Banking on Trey Hendrickson to Spark Pass Rush

Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger

Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal

Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange

National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021

Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook