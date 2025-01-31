Former NFL Player Chris Canty Questions Joe Burrow’s Elite-Quarterback Status
CINCINNATI — ESPN NFL analyst Chris Canty still isn't a believer in Joe Burrow's status as an elite NFL quarterback.
"I'm just saying we can't give the runner-up to the runner-up to the runner-up elite quarterback status. They ain't but three spots on the medal stand when we start talking about the podium, it's a gold medal slot, it's a silver medal spot, and it's a bronze medal spot," Canty said on First Take this week. "All right? The fourth-place guy doesn't get acknowledgment, and that's where I'm at with the Joe Burrow of it all.
"I think when you look at the big three when you look at what Patrick Mahomes has done, when you look at what Lamar Jackson has done, when you look at Josh Allen's body of work, those guys have done more in this league in terms of being able to validate their abilities as a quarterback, when it comes to being able to acknowledge the level of player that you are, we got a couple of ways we measure that in the league. It's Super Bowl rings, it's MVPs, and it's All-Pros. Joe Burrow ain't got none of those. Joe Burrow's claim to fame is once upon a time, four years ago beat Patrick Mahomes, in a playoff game on his way to losing the Super Bowl. I'm sorry, that doesn't give you elite status."
Burrow led the league in passing yards (4,918) and touchdowns (43) this past season en route to the most efficient performance among any NFL passer. All while carrying the biggest play load in the NFL (Burrow led the league in pass attempts by 68).
The numbers speak for themselves over a blow-hard opinion. Burrow is an elite quarterback, he just hasn't had a good enough team to get those individual accolades. Had his defense or special teams been average to good, Burrow would most likely be lifting the MVP trophy at the NFL Honors next week.
Check out the full clip below:
