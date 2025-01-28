Sources: Bengals Players 'Excited' About Defensive Coordinator Al Golden and Revamped Coaching Staff
CINCINNATI — The Bengals officially introduced defensive coordinator Al Golden on Monday—four days after he signed his contract with Cincinnati.
Golden is one of the many fresh faces on Zac Taylor's coaching staff.
The Bengals shuffled the deck and brought in some new cards in hopes of getting back to the postseason in 2025 and beyond.
After talking to multiple players, it's fair to say they're excited about the changes.
"Can't wait to get started!" one player said via text.
Another player admitted that he hadn't met Golden yet, but had only heard good things.
One prevailing thought that seemed to echo among the players: fresh voices are a good thing and they were needed.
The Bengals are still working on adding another coach or two to their staff, but they've finalized most of it, which includes the addition of Golden, defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery, linebackers coach Mike Hodges and offensive line coach Scott Peters.
The Bengals also retained cornerbacks coach Chuck Burks and safeties coach Jordan Kovacs.
There weren't many players in the building on Monday when Golden was introduced, but star left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was in the locker room. He had a good conversation with Golden before the new defensive coordinator met with the media.
"Orlando stopped to see me out of nowhere and he couldn't stop talking. I mean that in the kindest way," Golden said. "He was just so energized, and I was like, 'You were a captain, weren't you?' I could tell. Those are the kind of guys when I was here last time, some of the linebackers that we identified who were leaders. They were guys that hung around football, that wanted to be here, that made us better and that's what we have to do at every position on defense."
Numerous players on defense think this is their chance for a fresh start—some are young and hoping to prove themselves, while others are hoping to remind the Bengals and the rest of the NFL that they can still play at a high level.
Changes will be made. The roster is going to look a lot different in a few months.
In the meantime, current players on the roster are excited about the changes to the coaching staff and believe in can breathe new life into a Bengals team that has Super Bowl dreams next season.
