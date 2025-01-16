NFL Insider Dan Graziano Comments on Tee Higgins 'Long Shot' Future With Bengals
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a ton of financial flexibility to get multiple deals done with stars this offseason, but ESPN's Dan Graziano isn't convinced they'll keep one in particular: Tee Higgins.
The Bengals can sign the wide receiver to a new deal at any point between now and free agency's opening in March. Graziano feels it's a "long shot" to keep the star wideout.
"Franchise tagging Higgins for the second year in a row would cost a little more than $26 million, so that's probably not an option," Graziano wrote. "Especially with (Ja'Marr) Chase still looking for his bank-breaking long-term deal. Keeping both star receivers has always felt like a long shot, but who knows? Higgins had 10 touchdown catches this season."
Cincinnati has enough cap space and cash available to take a bunch of different paths this offseason.
